India vs Australia: World Cup 2023
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Australia from MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
24.6 overs (1 Run) Length again, on leg, Steven Smith nudges it through square leg for one.
24.5 overs (0 Run) On a length and on middle, Steven Smith pats it down towards short mid-wicket.
24.4 overs (0 Run) Pitched up, on middle, Steven Smith works it towards short mid-wicket.
24.3 overs (0 Run) Mohammed Siraj sees Smith wind up for the scoop and serves this full and outside off, Smudge tries to change his shot at the last moment but it is too late as he misses.
24.2 overs (1 Run) Full again and on middle, Marnus Labuschagne tucks it past mid-wicket for a single.
24.1 overs (2 Runs) Full and on middle, angling in, Marnus Labuschagne flicks it nicely wide of deep square leg for a couple of runs.
23.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end the over as this short ball is worked through backward square leg by Marnus Labuschagne.
23.5 overs (0 Run) Another short delivery, on middle, Marnus Labuschagne pats it towards short mid-wicket.
23.4 overs (1 Run) Short again and outside off, Steven Smith cuts it wide of sweeper covers where Kuldeep Yadav quickly runs to his left to collect it and keeps it down to just one.
23.3 overs (1 Run) Short and around leg, Marnus Labuschagne flicks it through square leg for a run.
23.2 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, full and on off, Steven Smith drives it towards long off for a single.
23.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter, full and on leg, Marnus Labuschagne misses his flick as the ball goes off his pads wide of short fine leg. A leg bye is taken.
22.6 overs (0 Run) Pitched up and on middle, Steven Smith knocks it down the pitch where Mohammed Siraj stretches his right hand to make a decent half-stop.
22.5 overs (0 Run) Touch fuller and on off, Steven Smith taps it in front of point and calls for the run but is sent back by his partner.
22.4 overs (1 Run) Mohammed Siraj bangs this short and around middle, Marnus Labuschagne gets hurried and mistimes his pull shot wide of mid-wicket for a run.
22.3 overs (2 Runs) Length again, on off, Marnus Labuschagne waits for it and steers it very late wide of third man where Ravichandran Ashwin runs to his left and dives to make a good stop. Two runs taken.
22.2 overs (1 Run) On a length and around off, Steven Smith opens the face of the bat and guides it towards third man for a single.
22.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller one and on middle, Steven Smith blocks it out towards short covers.
Mohammed Siraj (3-1-9-0) returns to the attack.
21.6 overs (0 Run) Floated, full and on middle, Marnus Labuschagne drives it straight to the bowler.
21.5 overs (0 Run) Goes short again, on middle, Marnus Labuschagne moves back to clip it towards short mid-wicket.
21.4 overs (0 Run) Fires this one full and on off, Marnus Labuschagne steers it towards short third man.
21.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter delivery, short and on middle, turns away, Marnus Labuschagne keeps it out to the off side.
21.2 overs (1 Run) Short again and around off, Steven Smith punches it through covers for a single.
21.1 overs (0 Run) Quicker, short and on middle, angling in, Steven Smith pushes it back to the bowler.
20.6 overs (1 Run) Kuldeep Yadav drags his length back and around middle, Steven Smith pulls it towards deep mid-wicket for another run.
20.5 overs (1 Run) Flighted, full and on middle, Marnus Labuschagne goes down and sweeps it through square leg for a run.
20.4 overs (0 Run) Quicker delivery, short again and outside off, Marnus Labuschagne cuts it straight to cover-point.
20.3 overs (0 Run) Floated, short and on middle, turning in, Marnus Labuschagne moves back to work it away but misses and gets hit on his thigh pads.
20.2 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, full and on middle, Steven Smith drives it towards long off for a single.
20.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter, short and around off, Steven Smith looks to cut it away but misses out.
