India vs Australia Live Score Ball by Ball, World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Australia from MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
19.6 overs (1 Run) Delivers it full this time, around off, Steven Smith extends his arms and drives it to the left of extra cover and keeps the strike with a single.
19.5 overs (0 Run) Fires it in, short and on middle, Steven Smith backs away and knocks it back to the bowler.
19.4 overs (1 Run) Another short delivery, on middle, Marnus Labuschagne nudges it backward of square on the leg side and picks up a run.
19.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Deft touch! A bit too straight by Jadeja and quicker as well, Marnus Labuschagne helps this short delivery towards fine leg. Beats Ravichandran Ashwin at short fine leg to his right for a boundary.
19.2 overs (1 Run) Gets the ball to spin away, short and outside off, Steven Smith steers it off the back foot to deep point and gets across for another single.
19.1 overs (1 Run) Starts from 'round the wicket and bowls it short and on off, Marnus Labuschagne opens the face of his bat and pushes it to deep point for a single.
18.6 overs (0 Run) Tosses this one a bit, short and on middle, Steven Smith works it off the back foot but is unable to get it past mid-wicket. Another quiet over by Kuldeep Yadav.
18.5 overs (0 Run) Continues to bowl it short and flatter, on off, Steven Smith dabs it from the crease to point.
18.4 overs (0 Run) Quicker through the air, short and on the off stump line, Steven Smith defends it with a straight bat towards extra cover.
18.3 overs (1 Run) Another short delivery, on middle, Marnus Labuschagne flicks it off his pads to deep square leg and rotates the strike with a single.
18.2 overs (0 Run) Googly this time, short and outside off, Marnus Labuschagne stays back and keeps it out on the off side.
18.1 overs (0 Run) Lands it short and turning into the batter, slower though, Marnus Labuschagne goes on the back foot and punches it to extra cover.
17.6 overs (0 Run) At 91.6 kph, full and slanting in, on middle, Steven Smith drives it off the front foot but picks out mid off.
17.5 overs (1 Run) Short and on off, the ball keeps straight, Marnus Labuschagne shuffles and nudges it through square leg for one more run.
17.4 overs (0 Run) The carrom ball again, short and on off, Marnus Labuschagne hangs back and blocks it out.
17.3 overs (1 Run) Full again, on middle, Steven Smith drops it in front of mid-wicket and calls his partner through for a single.
17.2 overs (0 Run) Bowls the off break now, full and on off, Steven Smith gets a stride forward and defends it out.
17.1 overs (0 Run) Beauty! Bowls the carrom ball on this occasion from the front of the hand, full and just outside off, Steven Smith reaches out in front to defend. The ball spins away and goes past his outside edge.
16.6 overs (0 Run) Fullish delivery, just outside off, Marnus Labuschagne drills it straight to extra cover. End of a successful over by Kuldeep Yadav.
16.5 overs (0 Run) Floats it up nicely, full and turning in, on off, Marnus Labuschagne makes room and drives it back to the bowler.
16.4 overs (0 Run) Lands it full and on off, Marnus Labuschagne gets on the front foot and blocks it out.
Marnus Labuschagne comes out to the middle now.
16.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT AND BOWLED! The spin wizard Kuldeep Yadav strikes and the crowd have found their voices again! Bowls this one slightly quicker, full and at the stumps, David Warner gives himself room and tries to go down the ground. Does not manage to get underneath the delivery and gets no elevation. Hits it flat and straight bat to Kuldeep Yadav who is up to the task and makes no mistake. Runs had stopped flowing for David Warner and it seems to have gotten the better of him.
16.2 overs (0 Run) Gives the ball air, full and on middle, David Warner gets down to slog it away. Hits it along the ground to short fine leg.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Quicker through the air, short and around middle, Steven Smith stays back and helps it down to fine leg for a run.
15.6 overs (0 Run) Short and angled in, on the pads, David Warner waits back and keeps it out on the leg side.
15.5 overs (0 Run) Pushes it through, full and quicker, David Warner goes for the drive by reaching out in front. Gets an inside edge onto his back pad.
15.4 overs (0 Run) Coming in with the angle, full and on off, David Warner tries to drive it down the ground. Mishits it towards mid-wicket.
15.3 overs (0 Run) Drifting in, full and on middle and leg, David Warner uses his feet and whips it straight to mid-wicket.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Full again, on the pads, Steven Smith works it between square leg and mid-wicket and gets across for a run.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Tosses it up, full and on middle, David Warner makes room and hits it along the ground to long off for a single.
