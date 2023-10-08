India vs Australia: World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Australia from MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
13.6 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
13.5 overs (1 Run) Serves it full and on middle and leg again, Steven Smith whips it with his wrists to deep mid-wicket for one more.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Drifts on the pads this time, David Warner clips this full delivery to long on and rotates the strike.
13.3 overs (0 Run) Pushed through, short and on middle, David Warner pushes it off the back foot to cover.
13.2 overs (0 Run) Darts it in, short and on middle, David Warner keeps it out from the crease.
13.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good use of the feet! Tossed up, full and around off, David Warner shimmies down the track and carves it over extra cover for a boundary.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Offers flight again and drags his length back, on off, David Warner pushes away from the body. Gets an outside edge that rolls to third man for one.
12.5 overs (0 Run) Bowls a googly, turning into the pads, David Warner tries to clip this short delivery but misses. Not much of an appeal as the ball was heading down leg.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Nicely tossed up, on off, Steven Smith drills it along the ground to long off. Jasprit Bumrah moves quickly to his right and keeps it to a single.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Another full delivery, on off, David Warner knocks it down the wicket. Kuldeep Yadav fails to make the stop to his right and concedes a single.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Flighted again, full and on middle, Steven Smith clips it through mid-wicket and takes a single.
12.1 overs (1 Run) A loud shout for LBW but turned down! Starts with a loopy delivery, full and down leg, David Warner goes for the sweep but misses. Gets hit on the front pad as the ball rolls to short fine leg. Rohit Sharma thinks of a review but decides against it. Given as runs by the umpire.
Spin from both ends now as Kuldeep Yadav comes into the attack now.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Sees the batter advance and fires it in, full and on middle, David Warner strokes it down to long on and keeps the strike.
11.5 overs (0 Run) Floats it up again, full and around middle, David Warner blocks it out towards mid-wicket.
11.4 overs (0 Run) Slows it up and drags it back, turning away, on middle, David Warner gets down to slog it away. The ball grips in the surface and hits him near his waist.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Quicker and shorter, turning in, on middle, Steven Smith hangs back and nudges it in front of square for a run.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Drifting in, full and on the pads, David Warner knocks it along the ground to long on for a single.
11.1 overs (0 Run) Slower through the air, short and on middle, David Warner turns this one from the crease to short fine leg.
10.6 overs (0 Run) Serves it on a length, outside off, Steven Smith drives it on the up towards extra cover. Virat Kohli dives to his right and parries it towards mid off.
10.5 overs (0 Run) On a hard length, on off, Steven Smith camps back and defends it with a straight bat towards mid off.
10.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Pulled away in the gap! Shortens his length and bowls it around off, Steven Smith gets into a good position and pulls it in front of square. Beats deep square to his left for a boundary.
10.3 overs (0 Run) Pace on this time, fullish delivery, on off, Steven Smith drives it firmly down the wicket. Hardik Pandya sticks out his right boot and prevents any runs.
10.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Steven Smith continues to take on Hardik Pandya! Rolls his fingers over the ball and serves it too full, on off, Steven Smith latches onto the shot quickly and lofts it wide of mid off for a boundary.
10.1 overs (0 Run) Starts on a good length, around off, Steven Smith steps out and drills it on the bounce towards extra cover. Virat Kohli leaps and makes a good stop.
