India vs Australia: World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Australia from MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Jasprit Bumrah goes a bit fuller now, on off, angling away, David Warner looks to drive it on the up but once again gets beaten on the outside edge.
4.5 overs (1 Run) Length again, on middle, Steven Smith clips it in front of short mid-wicket for a quick single.
4.4 overs (0 Run) This is on a good length and on off, angling in, Steven Smith blocks it out to the left of the bowler.
4.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and around off, Steven Smith punches it straight to covers.
4.2 overs (0 Run) On a length and on off, Steven Smith keeps it out towards short covers.
4.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nice shot! Jasprit Bumrah serves this full and on off, Steven Smith presents the full face of the and drives it sweetly wide of mid off for a boundary.
3.6 overs (1 Run) Mohammed Siraj continues with his fuller length, on middle, Steven Smith tucks it in front of mid on for a quick single, Rohit Sharma hits the stumps at the bowler's end as the ball deflects away but the batters decide against the extra run.
3.5 overs (0 Run) Another full delivery around off, Steven Smith drills it straight to covers this time.
3.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Fine shot! Mohammed Siraj serves this full again, on middle, angling in, Steven Smith lets the ball come to him and times his on drive to perfection with an angled bat past mid on for a boundary.
3.3 overs (0 Run) Pitched up and on off again, Steven Smith drives it wide of short covers where Shreyas Iyer quickly moves to his right and makes a good stop.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Full again and around off, Steven Smith knocks it with the a straight bat towards mid off.
3.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller one and on middle, shaping away, Steven Smith gets squared up a bit but manages to keep it out towards short covers.
2.6 overs (0 Run) BEAUTY! Jasprit Bumrah lands this on a good length from around the wicket, on middle, shaping away, David Warner looks to fend it but misses as the ball just goes past the outside edge to the keeper.
2.5 overs (1 Run) Touch fuller, on off, Steven Smith drops it in front of short covers and scampers across for a single, and has to put a dive in the end.
2.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and on off, Steven Smith dabs it towards point.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Full and on off, Steven Smith keeps it out to the off side.
Steven Smith walks in at number 3. Also, the second slip has been reinstated.
2.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! EDGED AND GONE! Jasprit Bumrah draws first blood! Mitchell Marsh goes without troubling the scorers. Bumrah lands this on a hard length and around off, straightens a bit after hitting the deck, Mitchell Marsh looks to push it with hard hands and without any footwork, and only manages to get a thin outside edge towards first slip where Virat Kohli dives to his left to take a brilliant catch. Australia lose their first wicket!
2.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller one and on middle, angling in, Mitchell Marsh defends it of the inner half of the bat to the leg side.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Mohammed Siraj bowls this a bit slower, on a length and around off, keeps low too, David Warner looks to play at it but misses as the ball goes under his bat and on two bounces to the keeper.
1.5 overs (0 Run) Short of a length and outside off, David Warner cuts it straight to cover-point and sets off for the run again but is sent back as the fielder also misses his shy at the batter's end. Warner was safe anyways.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Goes full now, on off, David Warner taps it to the off side and wants the run but he is sent back by Marsh.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Length again, on off, David Warner looks to cut again but ends up chopping it on the bounce towards point.
1.2 overs (0 Run) This is on a good length and around off, angling away, David Warner leaves it alone.
1.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! David Warner greets Mohammed Siraj with a boundary! Siraj begins with a back-of-a-length delivery, outside off, David Warner frees his arms and cuts it hard as the ball zips through point for the first boundary of the match.
Mohammed Siraj will steam in from the other end.
0.6 over (0 Run) Pulls his length back a bit, on off, Mitchell Marsh gets behind the line of it and blocks it out towards short covers. Only one run of the first over then!
0.5 over (0 Run) Pitched up once again around off, Mitchell Marsh dabs it straight to point again.
0.4 over (0 Run) Full again, on off, Mitchell Marsh stays in his crease and steers it towards point.
0.3 over (0 Run) Goes a bit fuller this time on the sixth stump line, Mitchell Marsh lets it go to the keeper.
0.2 over (1 Run) David Warner and Australia are underway! This is on a back of a length and around off, David Warner pats it wide of cover-point for a single.
0.1 over (0 Run) BEATEN! Jasprit Bumrah lands this on a hard length from around the wicket, on off, angling away, David Warner has a poke at it but gets beaten on the outside edge.
The national anthems are done, and we are all in readiness for the game to commence as the two umpires make their way out to the middle. Loud cheers from the crowd as the Indians disperse from the huddle. They are followed by the two openers of Australia, David Warner and Mitchell Marsh. Jasprit Bumrah has the new ball in hand and is raring to go. Two slips in place. Let's play...
We are moments away from this blockbuster clash, but before that, the match officials and the two sets of players will line up for the national anthems. It will be Australia's national anthem first, followed by the national anthem of India.
India's skipper Rohit Sharma says that conditions are there for the bowlers. Adds that the wicket is on the slower side and it will turn as the game progresses. Feels that it will be important to understand what sort of lines and lengths to bowl. Also says that they played two good series before the warm-up games and are ready for this competition. Adds that they have all bases covered. Informs that waited till this morning for Shubman Gill but he did not recover in time. Also informs that Ishan Kishan will replace him and open the innings.
Pat Cummins, the skipper of Australia says that they will bat first. Adds that it looks like a good wicket and they want to set a target. Adds that they are in a good spot and have played quite a lot of cricket in the past month or so. Tells that they have a nice balance between game time and being fresh. Says Travis Head is on the couch in Adelaide and misses out while Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott and Josh Inglis are not quite ready and are out for this game as well.
Australia (Playing XI) - David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey (WK), Cameron Green, Pat Cummins (C), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.
India (Playing XI) - Rohit Sharma (C), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.
TOSS - The flip of the coin lands in the favour of Pat Cummins and Australia have opted to BAT first.
PITCH REPORT - Ravi Shastri is near the deck. He informs that this is a slowish surface and might be two-paced as well. Adds that the pitches here have been firmer and reckons that spinners will come into play. Feels that pacers will also get help if they bowl back of a length. Harbhajan Singh joins him and says that this is drier than the usual Chennai surface. Shastri says that he will be tempted to play three spinners with the vast experience they have and Australia will think on the same lines as well. Harbhajan says that Mohammed Siraj should play ahead of Mohammed Shami because you need the pace of Siraj on this surface. Shastri ends by saying that Adam Zampa will hold the key for Australia in this game.
Australia, on the other hand, are different gravy when it comes to the ODI World Cup. Even though they lost the series against India just before the tournament, they comfortably won the third ODI where mostly the main starters played for both sides. David Warner is in top form and he just loves to score runs in India while Mitchell Marsh has been brilliant in this format for quite some time now. Marnus Labuschagne has peaked just at the right time for them too. However, they will expect a bit more from Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, and Marcus Stoinis in the middle order. They have taken the risk of not selecting another spinner in place of the injured Ashton Agar, and will hope that Maxwell delivers with the ball as well along with Adam Zampa. Talking about their pace department, Mitchell Starc has always been a threat to the Indian top order while in Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins they have two really intelligent bowlers. The match-ups in this game are simply amazing and we are surely in a for a thrilling contest. Will the lack of spin options prove to be the downfall for the Aussies? Or will they continue to maintain their good record against the Men in Blue in this competition? We will find out soon. Toss and team news in a bit.
India were hit with some unfortunate news with Shubman Gill being unwell and it remains to be seen if he plays in this game or not. However, even if he is out, Ishan Kishan can fill his spot effectively. KL Rahul has been in great form recently and has cemented that number four position while they have star players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma above him. Another interesting thing will be if they go with three spinners and bring Ravichandran Ashwin in as he had played for Chennai for a long time in the Indian T20 League and knows these conditions well which generally helps the spinners. Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah will be their main duo in the pace attack with Pandya providing the support. So, they need to make a decision between Shardul Thakur and Mohammed Shami to see if they want that extra batting option or a proper fast bowler. They will have to select the right combination and perform at the highest level to go past the mighty Aussies.
Hello and a warm welcome folks! The time has come for the hosts to kick start their World Cup campaign as they go up against the most successful team in this competition. Yes, it is India taking on Australia at the M.A Chidambaram stadium in Chennai and stakes are high as both sides look to begin their tournament on a positive note.
... MATCH DAY ...
