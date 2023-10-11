India vs Afghanistan Live Score Ball by Ball, World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Afghanistan from Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
8.6 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
8.5 overs (0 Run) No run.
8.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Length ball on off, Rohit Sharma holds his shape and hammers it through the line over mid off for a one-bounce boundary.
8.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Oh, that is gigantic! Just a fraction short and around off, Rohit Sharma hangs back and nails it right off the meat of the bat, high and handsome over the mid-wicket fence or a biggie. India cruising through at the moment.
8.2 overs (0 Run) Good length around off, Rohit Sharma stands tall and plays it on the up to mid off.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Wide! Hard length, angled well down the leg side and this is left alone for a wide.
8.1 overs (0 Run) Starts with a slower one, shorter and angling down leg, Rohit Sharma is undone a bit as he gets it off the inner half and toward short fine leg.
Azmatullah Omarzai comes on to bowl, replacing Fazalhaq Farooqi.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Good length around off, just opens the bat face and steers it wide of third man for a single.
7.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Classic Rohit Sharma and that has gone way into the stands. Banged in short over middle, Sharma picks the length early, rocks back and pulls it over deep mid-wicket to surpass Chris Gayle for the most sixes ever hit in international cricket with 554 to his name.
7.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! FIFTY for Rohit Sharma and the Indian skipper seems back to his best. Pitched up right in the slot around middle, Sharma stays put and thumps it over mid on for a boundary. 50 up in just 30 balls and now he will be eyeing a big one.
7.3 overs (0 Run) Length ball outside off, Rohit Sharma frees his arms but can't get the drive through the cover region.
7.2 overs (0 Run) A bit slower and angling in from well outside off. Rohit Sharma hangs back and blocks it down toward backward point.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Bowls it full and attacks the pads, Rohit Sharma gets his hands out in front and pushes it toward mid-wicket where the fielder makes a sharp stop.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Pitches this one right up on middle, angling it in and Ishan Kishan manages to push it out toward mid off.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Full and around off, driven firmly to the right of extra cover. The fielder dives in and makes a good stop but parries the ball away a bit. The batters hesitate a bit but do manage to scamper across for a single. Rohit Sharma moves to 49 now.
6.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Too easy and already 16 off this over! Slower and shorter down leg, sits up nicely for Rohit Sharma who picks it up and muscles it over the backward square leg fence for a biggie. And, that has now equalled the most sixes hit as Sharma joins Chris Gayle on 553.
6.3 overs (2 Runs) Back to over the wicket and bowls it on a shorter length, angling it across, Rohit Sharma gets a leading edge and the ball sneaks through the cover region. The batters come back for two runs with ease.
6.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Put away with disdain and Fazalhaq Farooqi has now conceded four boundaries in a row while bowling to Rohit Sharma. Short and wide, there to be hit and Rohit hammers it away past point for a boundary.
6.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Rohit Sharma is on a roll now and the 50 is already up for India. Bowled from around the wicket, slower and pitched up around off. Sharma lifts his back leg and lifts the ball up as well over wide mid off to collect yet another boundary.
5.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR LEG BYES! Errs in line and concedes another boundary. Quicker and fuller, angling down leg, Ishan Kishan looks to flick but the ball clips his pads and runs away to the fine leg fence.
5.5 overs (1 Run) Back of a length and on the fifth stump line, Rohit Sharma hangs back and runs it down to third man for a run.
5.4 overs (1 Run) Good length around off, eased away past the point region for a single.
5.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Just wide of the man! Full and angling onto the pads, Ishan Kishan flicks it off the legs and beats a diving Fazalhaq Farooqi to his right at short fine leg to find the fence.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Good change up! Runs in and then dishes out a slower one, on a good length and around off. Ishan Kishan looks to push at it but is beaten past the outside edge.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Starts from around the wicket and bowls it a touch fuller, angling it into middle, Ishan Kishan tucks it away in front of mid-wicket.
