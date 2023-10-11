India vs Afghanistan: World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Afghanistan from Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (0 Run) Bowls with a scrambled seam, on a back of a length, at the stumps, Rahmanullah Gurbaz respects the delivery and defends it from the crease.
9.5 overs (0 Run) This is bowled on a length, outside off, Rahmanullah Gurbaz opens the face of his bat and steers it behind square on the off side. He is unable to get it past backward point though.
9.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Short and punished! A hit-me delivery by Thakur, short and wide outside off, Rahmanullah Gurbaz stands tall and hammers the pull off the front foot to deep mid-wicket for the first maximum of the game.
9.3 overs (0 Run) Hurls it on a length, on off, Rahmanullah Gurbaz pushes it off the middle part of the bat to short extra cover.
9.2 overs (0 Run) Sees the batter advance and follows him by banging it in short, Rahmanullah Gurbaz gets cramped for room and gloves it along the ground to mid-wicket as he tried to pull.
9.1 overs (0 Run) Starts off on a good length, on off and middle, Rahmanullah Gurbaz hangs back and blocks it out without much fuss to point.
A change from both ends now as Shardul Thakur comes into the attack.
8.6 overs (0 Run) Much straighter this time, on a good length, around off, Rahmat Shah stays beside the ball and defends it on the off side.
8.5 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! Strays down leg again, on a length, Rahmanullah Gurbaz looks to tickle it fine but misses. The ball rolls off his pads to fine leg for a leg bye.
8.4 overs (0 Run) Angling into the pads, on a length, Rahmanullah Gurbaz tries to clip it away but plays all around it. The ball sneaks past the inside edge and catches him on the back leg. A half shout for LBW but turned down as the ball would have gone down leg.
8.3 overs (0 Run) Bowls it on a hard length, on off, Rahmanullah Gurbaz waits back in his crease and taps it back to the bowler with a straight bat.
8.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely done! Back of a length, around off, a hint of away movement, Rahmanullah Gurbaz gets on top of the bounce and punches it along the ground. Hits it between backward point and cover-point for a boundary.
8.1 overs (0 Run) Starts with a bit of a loosener, on a length, outside off, Rahmanullah Gurbaz is happy to let the ball pass.
Hardik Pandya is brought into the attack now.
7.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Rahmat Shah is off the mark in style! Siraj overpitches, outside off, Rahmat Shah leans and creams the drive through covers for his first boundary.
7.5 overs (0 Run) Another short delivery, at the batter, Rahmat Shah hops and blocks it out with a straight bat.
7.4 overs (0 Run) Oh, some serious heat! Bends his back and bangs it in short, at the batter, Rahmat Shah stays back in his crease and gets hurried as he tried to defend. Gets a top edge that deflects back onto his helmet. Siraj walks up and checks on Rahmat Shah.
7.3 overs (0 Run) Fuller this time, on middle, Rahmat Shah gets behind the line and keeps it out on the off side.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Another delivery on a back of a length, on of, Rahmat Shah punches it sweetly off the back foot but straight to point.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Bowls it on a back of a length, on middle, Rahmanullah Gurbaz swivels and pulls it to deep backward square leg for a single.
Mohammed Siraj (3-0-23-0) has been entrusted with another over.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Drifting into the pads, on a good length, Rahmat Shah misses the tuck and wears it on the front pad.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Delivers it on a length, on off, Rahmat Shah stays back and stabs it towards cover.
Rahmat Shah is the new man in.
6.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! EDGED AND GONE! Jasprit Bumrah draws first blood as he has so often done! Bumrah goes wide of the crease on this occasion and angles it in, at the batter, short of a good length, Ibrahim Zadran camps on the back foot and tries to block it out with a straight bat. The ball nips away a touch after pitching but enough to get the outside edge. KL Rahul accepts the catch with both hands by diving low to his right. Bumrah points to his head and stands there all smiles. A much-needed early wicket for India.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Serves it on a length, around off, Ibrahim Zadran plays it along the ground to cover.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Oh, so close! On the off stump line, on a good length, shaping in, Ibrahim Zadran hangs on the back foot to defend. The ball jags back in sharply and beats Ibrahim on the inside edge. The ball wasn't too far from the off stump.
6.1 overs (4 Runs) EDGED AND FOUR! Short and wide outside off, Ibrahim Zadran throws his hands at the delivery. Gets an outside edge that races wide of Hardik Pandya at third man for a boundary.
5.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Shot of authority! Siraj pitches it up and offers a bit of width, outside off, Rahmanullah Gurbaz stays till and thrashes it through covers for yet another boundary.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Lands it fuller in length, seaming in, on off, Rahmanullah Gurbaz drives firmly with a straight bat but straight to mid off.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Goes wide of the crease, angling in, on a length, on off, Rahmanullah Gurbaz gets half-forward and works it towards point.
5.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Glorious from Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Mohammed Siraj is proving to be a tad expensive here. Overpitched outside off, Gurbaz gets that front leg right out in front and creams it through the cover region for a boundary.
5.2 overs (1 Run) Bowled back of a length and on the fifth stump line. Ibrahim Zadran punches it away in between point and cover-point and picks up a quick single.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Pitches this one up on the stumps and Ibrahim Zadran shows the full face of the bat before blocking it back to the bowler.
