44.3 overs (1 Run) Wide!
Rashid Khan is in next.
44.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! IN THE AIR AND GONE! Jasprit Bumrah foxes Najibullah Zadran with a slower delivery! Afghanistan are losing their way here.
44.1 overs (0 Run) Starts from 'round the wicket and bowls it on a length, on off, Najibullah Zadran places it gently in front of point. Ravindra Jadeja swoops in and denies the single.
Jasprit Bumrah (7-0-21-1) is back into the attack.
43.6 overs (1 Run) Full now, on middle, Najibullah Zadran steps out of the crease and knocks it down to long on for one more run.
43.5 overs (1 Run) Pulls the length back and bowls it on off, Mohammad Nabi exposes all his stumps and cuts it to deep cover for a single.
43.4 overs (1 Run) Continues to bowl it full, on middle, Najibullah Zadran steps out and clips it through mid-wicket for a run.
43.3 overs (0 Run) Quicker this time, on middle, Najibullah Zadran gets fully forward and defends it on the off side.
43.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller this time, on middle, Najibullah Zadran drives it back to the bowler.
43.1 overs (1 Run) A bit short, at the stumps, Mohammad Nabi gives himself room and pushes it through covers for a single.
42.6 overs (0 Run) Drags his length back and bowls it on off, Najibullah Zadran stays back in his crease and punches it to extra cover. End of a successful over by Kuldeep Yadav.
42.5 overs (0 Run) Serves a googly, full and on middle, Najibullah Zadran reads it well and blocks it out with a straight bat.
Najibullah Zadran walks out to bat now.
42.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! Kuldeep Yadav gets the big fish! This is floated up, on off and middle, Hashmatullah Shahidi crouches and goes for the reverse sweep. The ball sneaks under his bat and catches him on the front thigh. India go up in unison and the umpire has no hesitation in raising his finger. He has gone for the review though. The UltraEdge shows no bat and it is three reds on Ball Tracking. End of a fine knock by the Afghan skipper and Kuldeep Yadav has his first wicket of the game.
42.3 overs (0 Run) Sees the batter advance and bowls it flat, at the stumps, Hashmatullah Shahidi is into two mind and somehow manages to keep the ball out.
42.2 overs (0 Run) Slower through the air, short and around off, Hashmatullah Shahidi goes for the cut but swings his bat early and gets beaten on the outside edge.
42.1 overs (1 Run) Fires it in, fraction short and on off, Mohammad Nabi uses the pace of the ball and steers it to deep point for a single.
41.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A good finish to the over! Siraj takes pace off this time and bowls it back of a length, at the batter, Hashmatullah Shahidi waits on the back foot and pulls it off his body. Hits it through backward square leg and picks up a much-needed boundary.
41.5 overs (1 Run) Almost in the slot, on middle and leg, Mohammad Nabi goes for a heave by standing deep in his crease. Mishits it to deep square leg for one more run.
41.4 overs (1 Run) Pitched up now, on off, Hashmatullah Shahidi opens the face of his bat and drives it square for a run.
41.3 overs (2 Runs) Bowls it into the wicket, a bit slower as well, around middle, Hashmatullah Shahidi shimmies down the track and drags it in front of deep mid-wicket for a couple of runs.
41.2 overs (1 Run) Angling in, at the stumps, on a length, Mohammad Nabi backs away and swats it through mid-wicket for a run.
41.1 overs (1 Run) Full and angled across the left-hander, Hashmatullah Shahidi drives it off the outer half of the bat to third man and picks up a single.
40.6 overs (0 Run) Bowls it flatter and shorter, just outside off, Mohammad Nabi goes back in his crease and gives himself room to cut it away. Does not manage to connect as he gets beaten by the bounce. KL Rahul takes the bails off but Nabi had his back leg grounded inside the crease the entire time.
A slight in the play as Hashmatullah Shahidi seems to be suffering from cramps. The physio is out to have a look. Everything seems fine and we are good to continue.
40.5 overs (1 Run) Googly now, full and at the stumps, Hashmatullah Shahidi reaches out in front and sweeps it in front of square for another run. Shahidi seems to have pulled his calf after completing the shot. He is down on the ground and will require medical attention.
40.4 overs (0 Run) Quicker again, full and on the pads, Hashmatullah Shahidi tickles and finds short fine leg to perfection.
40.3 overs (1 Run) Slows it up, full and on middle and leg, Mohammad Nabi clears his front leg and goes for a swipe across the line. Drags his shot to deep backward square leg for a single.
40.2 overs (0 Run) Quicker through the air, short and at the stumps, pushed back to the bowler.
40.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, on middle, Hashmatullah Shahidi pulls out the reverse sweep and hits it towards backward point. Shardul Thakur tumbles to his left and keeps it to a single.
