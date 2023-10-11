India vs Afghanistan Live Score Ball by Ball, World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Afghanistan from Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
39.6 overs (0 Run) Hard length around off, tapped away in front of covers for no run.
39.5 overs (2 Runs) Full and angling on the pads, flicked away to deep backward square leg for a single. Oh, that is sloppy from India as the throw at the keeper's end isn't collected by KL Rahul. Virat Kohli who was backing up doesn't move either and the batters get an extra run.
39.4 overs (0 Run) Well struck for no run again! On a good length and Mohammad Nabi drives this one on the up only to find the fielder at extra cover.
39.3 overs (1 Run) Good length around off, swung away behind square leg for just a single.
39.2 overs (0 Run) Ishan Kishan saves a certain boundary there! Full and outside off, there to be hit and Hashmatullah Shahidi drives it firmly to the right of extra cover where Kisahn dives in and makes the save.
39.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Hashmatullah Shahidi decides to break the shackles. Length ball on off, Shahidi steps out and flat-bats it in front of mid-wicket for a boundary.
38.6 overs (0 Run) Another dot to end and just 3 runs off the last two overs. Flighted delivery on off stump, Mohammad Nabi drives it gently to the right of the bowler.
38.5 overs (0 Run) Nagging length around off, bowled slightly slower through the air as well. Mohammad Nabi goes back and across and defends it toward cover.
38.4 overs (1 Run) Tossed up very full and around middle, Hashmatullah Shahidi shuffles across and heaves it off the inner half of the bat to deep mid-wicket for a single.
38.3 overs (0 Run) Gives it a bit more air and bowls it on middle, eased away to the right of the bowler.
38.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter one on off, Hashmatullah Shahidi stays on the back foot and cuts it late toward short third.
38.1 overs (0 Run) Floated up on the stumps, Hashmatullah Shahidi uses his feet and pushes it back to Kuldeep Yadav.
37.6 overs (0 Run) Back of a length around off, pushed off the back foot and right back to the bowler.
37.5 overs (1 Run) Hard length again over off, Hashmatullah Shahidi plays it late and negates the extra bounce well to run it down to third man for a run.
37.4 overs (0 Run) Pitches it further up now around off, Hashmatullah Shahidi drives it well but straight to extra cover.
37.3 overs (0 Run) Hits the length hard and angles it in from outside off, Hashmatullah Shahidi stays back and punches it to backward point.
37.2 overs (1 Run) Hard length on off, stays a shade low, Mohammad Nabi tucks it around the corner for a single.
37.1 overs (0 Run) Floated up on the stumps, Mohammad Nabi flicks it straight to short mid-wicket.
36.6 overs (0 Run) Goes a bit wider of the crease now and tries to hurl one into the off stump. Hashmatullah Shahidi though blocks it out.
36.5 overs (1 Run) Full and on the pads, flicked away down to fine leg for a single.
36.5 overs (2 Runs) TWO WIDES! Attempted slower one, full and spilled well down leg. KL Rahul gets a hand on it but they get across for one more.
36.4 overs (1 Run) Half-hearted appeal for LBW but turned down. On a hard length, angling in from around off. Mohammad Nabi looks to get across and nudge it leg side but misses. the ball goes off the thigh pad down to third man and they get a leg bye.
36.3 overs (1 Run) Bowled from around the wicket and into the channel, Hashmatullah Shahidi steers it down to third man for a single.
36.2 overs (1 Run) Length again, angling into the stumps, Mohammad Nabi nudges it past the man at mid-wicket and turns the strike over.
36.1 overs (0 Run) Good length on off, tucked away to the right of mid-wicket for no run.
36.1 overs (1 Run) Wide! Length ball just angled down the leg side and a wide is called.
35.6 overs (1 Run) Flighted delivery, turning into middle and leg, Mohammad Nabi flicks it past square leg for yet another single.
35.5 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on middle and leg, Hashmatullah Shahidi gets on the front foot and pushes it down to long on for one more.
35.4 overs (1 Run) Floated up around leg stump, Mohammad Nabi leans on and drives it down to long on for a single.
35.3 overs (1 Run) Dragged down around middle, Hashmatullah Shahidi pulls it off the back foot to the left of mid-wicket and picks up just a single. Shahidi seems a bit disappointed as he feels he should have found the fence there.
35.2 overs (0 Run) Nagging length on middle, flatter too, played off the back foot toward backward point.
35.1 overs (1 Run) Shortish length around off, Mohammad Nabi gets across and paddles it away past the keeper for a single.
