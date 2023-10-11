India vs Afghanistan: World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Afghanistan from Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
34.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Hashmatullah Shahidi with another clever shot and he picks up another boundary as well. Short and wide, Shahidi waits on the back foot and just guides it with an angled bat well wide of third man and the ball races away into the fence.
34.5 overs (0 Run) Hard length outside off, Hashmatullah Shahidi hops and cuts it away to backward point.
34.4 overs (1 Run) Another short one at the body, Mohammad Nabi manages to pull it away down to fine leg for a single.
34.3 overs (0 Run) Aggressive from Hardik Pandya and he bends his back and bowls a good bouncer over middle and leg. Mohammad Nabi ducks under it.
Mohammad Nabi comes in at number 6.
34.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED'EM! Hardik Pandya with a lovely change-up to break the stand. Takes pace off the ball and bowls it on a good length around off. This is the off cutter and it grips a bit in the pitch. Azmatullah Omarzai backs away and looks to open the face of the bat and guide it away but is undone by the lack of pace and the ball knocks over the top of off stump. A top knock from Omarzai comes to an end and Hardik Pandya has his second wicket.
34.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That has pierced the gap with perfection! Tries to follow the batter but bowls a half-volley into the pads. Azmatullah Omarzai whips it away in between deep square leg and fine leg and finds the fence.
33.6 overs (0 Run) Nicely flighted on middle and turning away, Hashmatullah Shahidi solidly keeps it out.
33.5 overs (0 Run) Slower and shorter outside off, Hashmatullah Shahidi stays back and eases it toward point.
33.4 overs (1 Run) Drops it short and Azmatullah Omarzai uses the depth of the crease to pull it down to wide long on for one.
33.3 overs (0 Run) Quicker and flatter around off, Azmatullah Omarzai gets squared up but manages to edge it down toward point.
33.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Up, up and away! Flighted one on middle and turning in, Azmatullah Omarzai frees his arms and heaves it with the turn and into the stands over the wide long on fence for a biggie.
33.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter delivery on off, Azmatullah Omarzai punches it back to the bowler off the back foot.
Kuldeep Yadav (5-0-23-1) has been brought back into the attack.
32.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Oh, that is clever! Another attempted bumper, angled across off, Hashmatullah Shahidi bends his back a bit and ramps it down to third man. The ball goes fine of the fielder there and goes all the way for a maximum. Afghanistan shifting gears nicely now.
32.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Short and wide, Hashmatullah Shahidi gets on top of the bounce and cuts it to the right of the diving point fielder for a boundary. The skipper brings up his FIFTY as well and this has been a very composed knock from him.
32.4 overs (1 Run) Length ball on middle, angling back in, nudged off the inside half of the bat behind square leg for one. The 100-run stand is up between these two as well.
32.3 overs (1 Run) A bumper now, right around the helmet and Hashmatullah Shahidi pulls it away well to deep square leg for a single.
32.2 overs (0 Run) Good length around middle, punched away on the up but straight back to the bowler.
32.1 overs (0 Run) Starts the new spell with a fuller delivery on middle, Hashmatullah Shahidi pushes it out to silly mid off.
31.6 overs (2 Runs) FIFTY for Azmatullah Omarzai, his 2nd ODI half-century and it is a crucial one for his side. On a hard length, slanting in from off stump. Omarzai pushes at it but gets it off the inside edge in front of mid-wicket and picks up a couple of runs as well. Omarzai will now look to take his side to a decent total.
31.5 overs (0 Run) Very full around off and middle and at 141 clicks, Azmatullah Omarzai jams this one out to mid-wicket.
31.4 overs (1 Run) Hard length around the body, tucked away down to fine leg for a single.
31.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Well played! Bowled back of a length and around off, Hashmatullah Shahidi stays back and dabs it down late wide of the keeper and the ball runs away into the third man fence.
31.2 overs (1 Run) Slightly fuller and angling into the stumps at 141 clicks, Azmatullah Omarzai plays it on the up to deep cover and rotates the strike.
31.1 overs (0 Run) Good length around off and slanting back in, Azmatullah Omarzai defends it solidly toward mid off.
30.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Spanked away for four runs! Hashmatullah Shahidi backs away early and expects it to be pace on and gets a nice half-volley around off. Shahidi opens up the off side and hammers it in front of point for a boundary.
30.5 overs (0 Run) Beaten! Another slower one, on a good length and around off. This time the ball holds its line as Hashmatullah Shahidi is beaten on the outside edge yet again.
30.4 overs (0 Run) Nicely bowled! Takes pace off and bowls it full in the channel. Hashmatullah Shahidi looks to drive it away but the ball shapes away and beats the outside edge.
30.3 overs (1 Run) Banged in short and outside off, Azmatullah Omarzai stands tall and slaps it to deep point for a run.
30.2 overs (0 Run) Back to over the wicket for the right-hander and bowls it slower now on the stumps. Azmatullah Omarzai looks for the big heave but checks his shot and plays it toward mid on.
30.1 overs (1 Run) Comes from around the stumps and bowls it on the pads, Hashmatullah Shahidi tucks it down to fine leg and picks up a single.
