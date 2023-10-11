India vs Afghanistan: World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Afghanistan from Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
29.4 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
29.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Cut away with ease!
29.2 overs (1 Run) On the off stump line, on a length again, Azmatullah Omarzai makes room and punches with an open bat face to deep point for a single.
29.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Mohammed Siraj is welcomed back with a boundary! Starts off on a length, angling in at the batter, Azmatullah Omarzai picks the ball with the angle and uses his bottom hand to hit over mid on for a boundary.
28.6 overs (0 Run) Rolls his fingers over the ball and bowls a dipping yorker from 'round the wicket, Hashmatullah Shahidi gets surprised initially but does manage to keep it out towards mid-wicket.
28.5 overs (0 Run) Continues to pitch it under the bat, on off, Hashmatullah Shahidi shuffles a bit and blocks it out on the off side.
28.4 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! Attempts another yorker, at the pads, Azmatullah Omarzai gets beaten for pace as the ball rolls off his pads to third man for a leg bye.
28.3 overs (0 Run) Fullish in length, on middle, Azmatullah Omarzai digs it out to mid-wicket.
28.2 overs (1 Run) On a good length, in the channel, Hashmatullah Shahidi opens the face of his bat and steers it to the right of backward point for a run.
28.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Bangs it in short, at the batter, Hashmatullah Shahidi ducks underneath the delivery. Wide called for height by the square leg umpire.
28.1 overs (1 Run) Angling into the stumps, on a length, Azmatullah Omarzai stays beside the ball and guides it through covers for a single.
27.6 overs (1 Run) Full this time, at the stumps, Azmatullah Omarzai drives with a straight bat to long off and retains the strike with a single. A good over for Afghanistan, 12 runs off it.
27.5 overs (2 Runs) Almost a half-tracker, on off, a bit of away turn, Azmatullah Omarzai waits back in his crease and pats it wide of deep point for two runs more.
27.4 overs (1 Run) Lands it on middle and leg, short in length, Hashmatullah Shahidi punches it off the back foot to long on for one.
27.3 overs (1 Run) Full again, on off and middle, knocked towards wide long off for a single by Azmatullah Omarzai.
27.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Azmatullah Omarzai takes on Ravindra Jadeja now! This is bowled slightly full, on off, Azmatullah Omarzai extends his arms and crouches to get underneath the delivery. Hits it over long on for a maximum.
27.1 overs (1 Run) Quicker through the air, short and on off, Hashmatullah Shahidi opens the bat face and cuts it wide of deep point for a single.
26.6 overs (0 Run) Another off pace delivery, back of a length, at the stumps, Azmatullah Omarzai taps it gently towards short extra cover.
26.5 overs (0 Run) Goes wide of the crease and serves a yorker, on off, Azmatullah Omarzai goes for the drive but toe-ends his shot towards mid off.
26.4 overs (2 Runs) Into the wicket now, on off and middle, Azmatullah Omarzai takes on the short ball and drags it in front of square for a couple of runs.
26.3 overs (0 Run) Takes pace off this time and hurls it on a length, on middle, Azmatullah Omarzai checks his shot and dabs it towards point.
26.2 overs (0 Run) Honing in at the stumps, on a good length, Azmatullah Omarzai gets behind the line and manages to defend it to short extra cover.
26.1 overs (1 Run) Starts from over the wicket and bowls it back of a length, on middle and leg, Hashmatullah Shahidi walks across and nudges it behind square on the leg side for a single.
Jasprit Bumrah (4-0-9-1) is back on.
25.6 overs (0 Run) Coming in with the angle, short and at the stumps, Azmatullah Omarzai goes back in his crease and keeps it out safely.
25.5 overs (0 Run) Another full delivery, on off, Azmatullah Omarzai prods forward and blocks it out.
25.4 overs (0 Run) Delivers it full, on middle, Azmatullah Omarzai takes a good stride forward and bunts it to extra cover.
25.3 overs (1 Run) A bit too straight, short and at the pads, Hashmatullah Shahidi tucks it through square leg and gets across for a run.
25.2 overs (1 Run) Drifting into the pads, a bit full, driven down to long on for a single.
25.1 overs (2 Runs) Short and wide outside off, Azmatullah Omarzai frees his arms and slaps it in front of square for a couple of runs.
