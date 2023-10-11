India vs Afghanistan Live Score Ball by Ball, World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Afghanistan from Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
24.6 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
24.5 overs (0 Run) No run.
24.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Azmatullah Omarzai goes over long off now! Gives the ball air again and bowls it full and on off, Azmatullah Omarzai stays still and lofts it over mid off. Gets more than enough bat on it to clear the fence for six more runs.
24.3 overs (0 Run) Pushed through, short and on off and middle, Azmatullah Omarzai gets squared up as he tried to turn it away on the leg side. Gets a soft leading edge towards point.
24.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Launched down the ground! Kuldeep Yadav offers flight, a bit too full, on the stumps, Azmatullah Omarzai accepts the invitation and thumps it over long on for the 100th maximum of the tournament.
24.1 overs (1 Run) On the off stump line, a bit short, Hashmatullah Shahidi goes back and punches it through covers for a single.
23.6 overs (1 Run) Darted into the pads, fractionally short, Hashmatullah Shahidi turns it in front of square and retains the strike with a single. 100 comes up for Afghanistan!
23.5 overs (1 Run) Bowls it full, on middle and leg, Azmatullah Omarzai places it wide of mid-wicket and picks up single.
23.4 overs (1 Run) Fired in, at the stumps, Hashmatullah Shahidi looks to defend with a straight bat. The ball stops a bit in the surface and catches the outside edge of the bat. A single taken to point.
23.3 overs (1 Run) Delivers it full, on middle, Azmatullah Omarzai lunges forward and drives it down to long on and rotates the strike.
23.2 overs (1 Run) Angling into the pads, a bit too short, Hashmatullah Shahidi helps it behind square on the leg side for a run.
23.1 overs (1 Run) This is bowled short, around off, Azmatullah Omarzai punches it from the crease to long off for a run.
22.6 overs (0 Run) Bowls it quicker, googly as well, full, on middle, Hashmatullah Shahidi plays for the turn but the ball catches the inside edge of his bat.
22.5 overs (0 Run) Continues to toss it up, on off, Hashmatullah Shahidi drives it back to the bowler.
22.4 overs (0 Run) Fullish delivery, on off, driven straight to extra cover.
22.3 overs (0 Run) Another googly, full and at the stumps, Hashmatullah Shahidi reads it late but in time to keep it out off the inside edge of the bat.
22.2 overs (0 Run) Serves it quicker, googly, on middle and leg, Hashmatullah Shahidi plays all around it and gets trapped on the back leg. A stifled appeal by the Indians but the umpire says no as the ball was heading down leg.
22.1 overs (1 Run) A rank hop, turning in, on middle, Azmatullah Omarzai flat bats it in front of long on for a single.
21.6 overs (0 Run) Short again, around off, Hashmatullah Shahidi cuts it late but straight to short third man.
21.5 overs (1 Run) Short this time, on off, Azmatullah Omarzai chops it off the stumps to deep point for a single.
21.4 overs (0 Run) Keeps it full and straight again, Azmatullah Omarzai can only bunt it back to Jadeja.
21.3 overs (0 Run) Full and at the stumps, worked back to the bowler.
21.2 overs (0 Run) Quicker and short, on of, Azmatullah Omarzai pushes it off the back foot to short cover.
21.1 overs (1 Run) Into the wicket, outside off, Hashmatullah Shahidi shuffles and tries to launch it down the ground. Skies it in the air towards mid off where Siraj takes the catch. The batters cross for a single.
21.1 overs (5 Runs) NO BALL AND FOUR! Hashmatullah Shahidi breaks the shackles albeit in a streaky fashion! Tossed up, outside off, Hashmatullah Shahidi gets down on one knee and goes for a swipe across the line. Gets a top edge that goes over the keeper and wide of short third man for a boundary. A no ball is called for an extra fielder outside the circle and Hashmatullah Shahidi knew it right away. Free Hit will follow now.
20.6 overs (0 Run) Drops it short, turning away, on middle, Azmatullah Omarzai punches it from the crease but straight to Virat Kohli at mid-wicket.
20.5 overs (1 Run) Floated up again, on off, Hashmatullah Shahidi reads the googly and eases it off the front foot to point for a run.
20.4 overs (1 Run) Pitched up again, on off, Azmatullah Omarzai presses forward and knocks it to the right of Kuldeep Yadav for a single.
20.3 overs (0 Run) Offers flight again, full and on off, Azmatullah Omarzai drills it on the bounce to mid off.
20.2 overs (0 Run) Serves a googly, tossed up, on middle, Azmatullah Omarzai prods forward and blocks it out to short cover.
20.1 overs (1 Run) Quicker through the air, short and on off, Hashmatullah Shahidi punches it close to the body through cover-point for a run.
