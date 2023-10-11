India vs Afghanistan Live Score Ball by Ball, World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Afghanistan from Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
19.6 overs (0 Run) Flighted, fuller and around off, eased away off the front foot to cover-point and just the single off that over. Afghanistan need to get a move on now.
19.5 overs (0 Run) On off stump, pushed back to the bowler.
19.4 overs (0 Run) Fuller on leg stump, Azmatullah Omarzai leans on and pushes it to the left of short mid-wicket but the fielder there dives across and makes the stop. The dots have increased since the spinners have been brought on.
19.3 overs (0 Run) Angling into the pads, Azmatullah Omarzai fails to get it away.
19.2 overs (0 Run) A bit more round arm and drifted into leg stump, Azmatullah Omarzai defends it off the front foot.
19.1 overs (1 Run) A hint of flight and bowled fuller outside off, Hashmatullah Shahidi drives it away through cover-point and picks up a single in the deep.
18.6 overs (0 Run) Floated up around off, Azmatullah Omarzai gets on the front foot and blocks it to the left of the bowler.
18.5 overs (1 Run) Just drifting down the leg side, Hashmatullah Shahidi tucks it away toward mid-wicket and turns the strike over.
18.4 overs (0 Run) Fuller around the legs, Hashmatullah Shahidi leans forward to defend.
18.3 overs (1 Run) A touch short and wide, cut away firmly toward deep point for one.
18.2 overs (0 Run) Nagging length on off, turning back into the right-hander. Azmatullah Omarzai watchfully keeps it out.
18.1 overs (1 Run) Nicley tossed up, very full and on middle, Hashmatullah Shahidi drives it on the full and down to long on for a single.
17.6 overs (0 Run) Slightly shorter and angled into the body, Azmatullah Omarzai goes back and blocks it out to the right of the bowler.
17.5 overs (1 Run) Pulls back the length and bowls it on middle, Hashmatullah Shahidi punches it from his crease and down to long on for a single.
17.4 overs (0 Run) Fuller and angled across the off stump, pushed out toward point.
17.3 overs (0 Run) On the pads, nudged away to short fine leg.
17.2 overs (0 Run) Quicker and pushed across the off stump, Hashmatullah Shahidi looks to cut off the back foot but is beaten past the outside edge.
17.1 overs (0 Run) Starts off with a flatter one, angling across the left-hander. Hashmatullah Shahidi stays back and cuts it to short third man.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Flighted delivery on middle and leg, this is driven all along the ground down to long on for a run.
16.5 overs (0 Run) Pushed quicker through the air and fuller, coming into off stump, Hashmatullah Shahidi plays it late and just about manages to keep it out on the off side.
16.4 overs (0 Run) Slightly quicker and shorter, turning away from off stump, Hashmatullah Shahidi backs away and cuts it to backward point.
16.3 overs (0 Run) On a nagging length and pushed through flatter on leg stump. Hashmatullah Shahidi is pushed on the back foot but manages to keep it out.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Floated up, full and around off, Azmatullah Omarzai opens up the off side and caresses it through cover for a single.
16.1 overs (0 Run) Starts off with a very full ball on off stump, Azmatullah Omarzai drives it on the bounce straight back to the bowler.
First look at spin as Kuldeep Yadav comes into the attack.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Length ball outside off, Azmatullah Omarzai opens the bat face and eases it away past point for a single.
15.5 overs (0 Run) Full and straight this time around off, punched away to mid on.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length around off, Hashmatullah Shahidi lets the ball come on and just steers it down to third man for one.
15.3 overs (1 Run) On a good length around off, Azmatullah Omarzai stands tall and taps it away through the point region for another single.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Hard length around off, Hashmatullah Shahidi stays back and nudges it away wide of the fielder at third man for a run.
15.1 overs (2 Runs) Good running! Length again around the pads, Hashmatullah Shahidi works this one away in front of square on the leg side and speeds back for the second run.
