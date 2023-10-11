India vs Afghanistan: World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Afghanistan from Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries to end the over and 14 runs come off it.
4.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Fine leg was just brought and that is bowled on a poor line by Fazalhaq Farooqi. Angled in at the thigh pads and Rohit Sharma just helps it on its way to the left of short fine leg for a boundary.
4.4 overs (0 Run) Comes from around the stumps and bowls it back of a length over middle. Rohit Sharma stands tall and pushes it down to mid on.
4.3 overs (0 Run) Good length around middle, coming back in, Rohit Sharma watchfully keeps it out.
4.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Steps out and nails it! On a hard length outside off, Rohit Sharma takes a couple of steps out of his crease and thumps it over the long off fence for a maximum. That also brings up 1,000 runs in ODI World Cups for Rohit Sharma.
4.1 overs (0 Run) Harde length around middle and off, just angling away a touch, Rohit Sharma solidly blocks it out.
3.6 overs (1 Run) Slows it up a touch and bowls it onto middle, Rohit Sharma knocks it down to long on for one.
3.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Gets it through! Shorter length again around middle and leg, Rohit Sharma gets on the back foot and forces the pull wide of mid-wicket for a boundary.
3.4 overs (0 Run) Floated up outside off, defended with soft hands toward cover-point.
3.3 overs (1 Run) Short and around leg stump, Ishan Kishan rocks back and flat-bats the pull on the bounce to deep square leg for a single.
3.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Ishan Kishan is finally off the mark and will be very much relieved. Full and outside off, drifting away, Kishan leans on and caresses it away through the cover region for a boundary.
3.1 overs (0 Run) Dragged down on the legs, Ishan Kishan gets down on one knee and looks to play the pick-up shot but misses and gets hit on the pads.
2.6 overs (2 Runs) On the shorter side around leg stump, Rohit Sharma works it away off his hips and gets it well wide of the man at fine leg for a couple of runs.
2.5 overs (0 Run) Perfect length around middle, sliding on, Rohit Sharma plays it with soft hands and off the inner half of the bat to square leg.
2.4 overs (0 Run) Fraction shorter on middle, this one goes a shade away instead of shaping in and Rohit Sharma just about jams it out.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Pitches this one up around off, looking to push it across. Rohit Sharma gets on the front foot and defends it to extra cover.
2.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! First boundary of the chase and that was lovely timing from Rohit Sharma. Shortish length on leg stump and angling into the pads. Sharma with a gentle nudge to the right of square leg and the ball races away to the fence.
2.1 overs (0 Run) On the money! Good length, around the top of off and just shaping back in a touch. Rohit Sharma stands tall and defends it back on the deck.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Slows it up a touch and bowls it around off, Ishan Kishan blocks it off the front foot.
1.5 overs (0 Run) Switches to around the wicket and bowls it at 103 clicks, fuller and in the channel outside off. Ishan Kishan doesn't play at it.
1.4 overs (1 Run) Shorter again, punched away from the crease and down to long on for a single.
1.3 overs (2 Runs) And again! Slightly shorter and on leg stump, Rohit Sharma nudges it away in front of the square on the leg side and picks up another brace in the deep.
1.2 overs (2 Runs) Fuller and curving into the pads, Rohit Sharma leans on and flicks it away in front of mid-wicket for a couple of runs.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Starts with a shorter ball outside off and angling it in. Rohit Sharma stands tall and hits it toward mid off.
0.6 over (0 Run) A dot to end a tidy first over from Fazalhaq Farooqi. Fullish length on the fifth stump line and sliding on. Ishan Kishan watches it all the way and leaves it alone. Just two runs off the first over of the chase then.
It will be the spin of Mujeeb Ur Rahman from the other end.
0.6 over (1 Run) Wide! Looks to swing it away from outside off but it is a bit too wide for the umpire's liking.
0.5 over (0 Run) Good length, pushed well outside the off stump and shaping away, left alone by Ishan Kishan.
0.4 over (0 Run) Tentative again from Ishan Kishan! A touch fuller and around off, skidding on, Kishan looks to hang back and tap it away but gets a bottom edge back on the deck.
0.3 over (0 Run) Good length again, hitting the top of off and angling in, Ishan Kishan stays back and forces it down toward mid on.
0.2 over (0 Run) Nicely bowled! Bowls it on a good length around off and this one comes back in sharply off the deck. Ishan Kishan is late to get his bat down but does manage to keep it out.
0.1 over (1 Run) Off the mark right away! A bit of a loosener from Fazalhaq Farooqi as he bowls it a bit short angling on the hips. Rohit Sharma tucks it away neatly wide of the man at fine leg and gets off the mark with a single.
