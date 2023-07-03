The cricketing world was left stunned as two-time ODI World Cup champions, West Indies failed to even qualify for this year's mega event, with the loss against Scotland proving to be the final nail in the coffin for them. West Indies, already on the brink of elimination, were hammered by Scotland on Saturday. The result sent the cricketing fraternity into a state of shock, with many greats of the game and former cricketers going numb over what the result meant for the forthcoming event in India.

A number of West Indies greats, who were in Zimbabwe in different capacities for the World Cup qualifiers, struggled to comprehend how one of the greatest cricketing nations failed to even qualify for this year's showpiece event.

West Indies, needing a win to keep their slim qualification hopes alive, were bowled out for 181 in their 50 overs before Scotland chased down the target with 6.3 overs to spare in Harare.

Shai Hope's men have zero points with only two matches remaining in the Super Six stage in Zimbabwe after previous defeats by Zimbabwe and the Netherlands.

The global one-day showpiece, which will be held in India from October 5 until November 19, will be notable for the absence of one of the sport's traditional powerhouses.

Scotland exacted revenge for an agonising and controversial loss by the West Indies at the previous World Cup Qualifier in 2018 which saw them miss out on the main tournament with a first one-day international win over their opponents.

They now sit just two points behind Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka, with the top two to qualify for the 10-team event, ahead of their final two games against Zimbabwe on Tuesday and the Dutch two days later.

With AFP inputs