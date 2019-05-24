Yuzvendra Chahal is set to make his maiden appearance in the 50-over ICC World Cup , starting on May 30 in the UK. The World Cup 2019 is expected to be a high-scoring affair due to flat decks in England and Wales. Indian skipper Virat Kohli also said on Thursday that hosts England are "obsessed with reaching to 500 before anyone else" in the World Cup. However, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is not worried about the flat wickets that are expected in England and claimed that he is used to play on such a track in Bengaluru.

"I am not at all worried about the flat tracks in England as we are used to playing ODI cricket on flat tracks. And please don't forget that I myself play a lot of matches every year at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, which is one of the best batting tracks," said Chahal, who has 72 wickets from 41 ODIs with two five-wicket hauls.

"And also when we are talking about flat tracks, if as a bowler I am under pressure, even the opposition bowlers will be under equal amount of pressure when we would be batting."

Chahal's biggest asset has been his big heart as he is not afraid to flight the ball even when he is under attack and that's the mindset which helps him against marauders like Andre Russell and David Warner.

"Against the best batsmen, you can't have a defensive strategy. When you are bowling to a Russell or a Warner, you shouldn't think about containing them. They are such players, you have to attack them and in my mind, every delivery that I bowl to these players is to get them out. I want each and every ball that I bowl to to be my best delivery," said Chahal.

Australian batsmen pushed them out of their comfort zones, handing a rude reality check, but Chahal is confident that one indifferent series will not affect his and Kuldeep Yadav's performance at the World Cup.

Despite his good show in New Zealand, Chahal played only one game against Australia, where he was a touch unlucky due to shoddy fielding before Ashton Turner took him to cleaners.

"I don't think we need to worry too much about the Australia series. We have played enough matches against them. Obviously, you can't win every game that you play. The manner in which Australian batsmen played us, they deserved to win. We should laud their effort and try to do better when we face them next time," Chahal told PTI during an interview before leaving for England.

In the 2-3 defeat, what was worrying was how Kuldeep and Chahal were being easily read and no longer was the team management playing both in tandem. It was Ravindra Jadeja who was favoured ahead of Chahal.

(With PTI inputs)