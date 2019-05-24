 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

World Cup 2019: Yuzvendra Chahal Not Worried About Flat Tracks In England

Updated: 24 May 2019 19:33 IST

Yuzvendra Chahal said he is used to play on such a flat track in Bengaluru.

World Cup 2019: Yuzvendra Chahal Not Worried About Flat Tracks In England
Yuzvendra Chahal doesn't fear to flight the ball even when he is under attack. © AFP

Yuzvendra Chahal is set to make his maiden appearance in the 50-over ICC World Cup, starting on May 30 in the UK. The World Cup 2019 is expected to be a high-scoring affair due to flat decks in England and Wales. Indian skipper Virat Kohli also said on Thursday that hosts England are "obsessed with reaching to 500 before anyone else" in the World Cup. However, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is not worried about the flat wickets that are expected in England and claimed that he is used to play on such a track in Bengaluru.

"I am not at all worried about the flat tracks in England as we are used to playing ODI cricket on flat tracks. And please don't forget that I myself play a lot of matches every year at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, which is one of the best batting tracks," said Chahal, who has 72 wickets from 41 ODIs with two five-wicket hauls.

"And also when we are talking about flat tracks, if as a bowler I am under pressure, even the opposition bowlers will be under equal amount of pressure when we would be batting."

Chahal's biggest asset has been his big heart as he is not afraid to flight the ball even when he is under attack and that's the mindset which helps him against marauders like Andre Russell and David Warner.

"Against the best batsmen, you can't have a defensive strategy. When you are bowling to a Russell or a Warner, you shouldn't think about containing them. They are such players, you have to attack them and in my mind, every delivery that I bowl to these players is to get them out. I want each and every ball that I bowl to to be my best delivery," said Chahal.

Australian batsmen pushed them out of their comfort zones, handing a rude reality check, but Chahal is confident that one indifferent series will not affect his and Kuldeep Yadav's performance at the World Cup.

Despite his good show in New Zealand, Chahal played only one game against Australia, where he was a touch unlucky due to shoddy fielding before Ashton Turner took him to cleaners.

"I don't think we need to worry too much about the Australia series. We have played enough matches against them. Obviously, you can't win every game that you play. The manner in which Australian batsmen played us, they deserved to win. We should laud their effort and try to do better when we face them next time," Chahal told PTI during an interview before leaving for England.

In the 2-3 defeat, what was worrying was how Kuldeep and Chahal were being easily read and no longer was the team management playing both in tandem. It was Ravindra Jadeja who was favoured ahead of Chahal.

(With PTI inputs)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Yuzvendra Singh Chahal Yuzvendra Chahal World Cup 2019 Cricket Virat Kohli Virat Kohli
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Yuzvendra Chahal is set to make his maiden appearance in World Cup
  • The World Cup 2019 is expected to be a high-scoring affair
  • Chahal's biggest asset has been his big heart
Related Articles
Former Australia Star Picks Top Three World Cup Batsmen, Leaves Out Steve Smith
Former Australia Star Picks Top Three World Cup Batsmen, Leaves Out Steve Smith
World Cup Warm-Up: India Face New Zealand In Quest Of Suitable No. 4 Batsman
World Cup Warm-Up: India Face New Zealand In Quest Of Suitable No. 4 Batsman
Would
Would've Been Sad Without KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya In World Cup Squad: Dinesh Karthik
"India Going To Reach Greater Heights": Virat Kohli Congratulates PM Narendra Modi
"India Going To Reach Greater Heights": Virat Kohli Congratulates PM Narendra Modi
Virat Kohli Is Not Human, He
Virat Kohli Is Not Human, He's A Machine, Says Brian Lara
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 19 May 2019

Poll of the day

Election News

Election Results 2019: #SidhuQuitPolitics Trends On Twitter After Rahul Gandhi's Amethi Debacle

Election Results 2019: #SidhuQuitPolitics Trends On Twitter After Rahul Gandhi's Amethi Debacle

Election Results 2019: A Look At Winning Candidates

Election Results 2019: A Look At Winning Candidates

"They Did A Good Job": Murli Manohar Joshi Praises PM Modi, Amit Shah

"They Did A Good Job": Murli Manohar Joshi Praises PM Modi, Amit Shah

Only 5 Super-Rich Candidates Win Lok Sabha Polls, Richest Loses Deposit

Only 5 Super-Rich Candidates Win Lok Sabha Polls, Richest Loses Deposit

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.
ss