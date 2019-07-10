England will lock horns with their arch-rivals Australia in the second semi-final of World Cup 2019 at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Thursday. England, after a solid start in World Cup 2019 , lost their momentum but they got their confidence back with terrific wins over India and New Zealand further in the league stage matches. The weather gods have played hide and seek throughout World Cup 2019 and rain has continued playing spoilsport in the semi-finals also. The India vs New Zealand World Cup 2019 semi-final 1 clash was postponed to the reserve day due to rains.

Rain might also play a role in the Australia vs England semi-final 2 clash at Edgbaston. According to AccuWeather, the sky will remain partly cloudy around toss time at 2:30pm IST with precipitation at zero per cent.

The sky will get more cloudy later in the day from 5:30pm IST to 11:30pm IST with precipitation at 5 percent.

However, showers are in the forecast after 11:30pm IST in Birmingham with rain chances at 46 percent.

Overall, the weather is expected to remain cloudy throughout.