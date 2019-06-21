 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

World Cup 2019, West Indies vs New Zealand: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming

Updated: 21 June 2019 16:51 IST

New Zealand are second in the World Cup 2019 points table while the West Indies languish in seventh place.

New Zealand are in fine form and have won four of the five matches they have played so far. © AFP

With their backs against the wall, the West Indies will take on an in-form New Zealand in a World Cup 2019 league-stage clash on Saturday. The Caribbean outfit are on the brink of exiting the World Cup after suffering three losses in five matches with one being a washout. Their only win in the tournament came against a lacklustre Pakistan team while in the their last match the West Indies were thrashed by Bangladesh despite posting a total of 321 for eight. New Zealand, on the other hand, are flying high with four wins in five matches. They along with India are the only unbeaten teams left in World Cup 2019. Their game against India was washed out. In their last game, against South Africa, Kane Williamson made an unbeaten 106 to guide the Kiwis to a nervy four-wicket win with three balls to spare at Edgbaston on Wednesday as they maintained their unbeaten record. New Zealand, the runners-up in 2015, were in trouble at 137 for five in the 33rd over before Colin de Grandhomme (60) joined skipper Williamson at the crease. The pair put on 91 runs for the sixth wicket as Williamson paced his innings to perfection, hitting nine fours and a six in his 138-ball knock.

When is the West Indies vs New Zealand World Cup 2019 match?

The West Indies vs New Zealand World Cup 2019 match will be played on June 22, 2019 (Saturday).

Where will the West Indies vs New Zealand World Cup 2019 match be played?

The West Indies vs New Zealand World Cup 2019 match will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester.

What time does the West Indies vs New Zealand World Cup 2019 match begin?

The West Indies vs New Zealand World Cup 2019 match will begin at 06:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the West Indies vs New Zealand World Cup 2019 match?

The West Indies vs New Zealand World Cup 2019 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the West Indies vs New Zealand World Cup 2019 match?

The live streaming of the West Indies vs New Zealand World Cup 2019 match will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article West Indies West Indies Cricket Team New Zealand New Zealand Cricket Team Kane Stuart Williamson Kane Williamson World Cup 2019 West Indies vs New Zealand, Match 29 Cricket
Highlights
  • West Indies and New Zealand clash on Saturday
  • New Zealand are second while West Indies are in 7th spot in points table
  • The match will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester
