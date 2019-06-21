World Cup 2019, West Indies vs New Zealand: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming

With their backs against the wall, the West Indies will take on an in-form New Zealand in a World Cup 2019 league-stage clash on Saturday. The Caribbean outfit are on the brink of exiting the World Cup after suffering three losses in five matches with one being a washout. Their only win in the tournament came against a lacklustre Pakistan team while in the their last match the West Indies were thrashed by Bangladesh despite posting a total of 321 for eight. New Zealand, on the other hand, are flying high with four wins in five matches. They along with India are the only unbeaten teams left in World Cup 2019. Their game against India was washed out. In their last game, against South Africa, Kane Williamson made an unbeaten 106 to guide the Kiwis to a nervy four-wicket win with three balls to spare at Edgbaston on Wednesday as they maintained their unbeaten record. New Zealand, the runners-up in 2015, were in trouble at 137 for five in the 33rd over before Colin de Grandhomme (60) joined skipper Williamson at the crease. The pair put on 91 runs for the sixth wicket as Williamson paced his innings to perfection, hitting nine fours and a six in his 138-ball knock.