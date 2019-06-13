 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

My Plan Is Simple, Win The World Cup, Says Hardik Pandya

Updated: 13 June 2019 18:53 IST

Hardik Pandya can be the game-changer for India during the crucial stages of the World Cup 2019.

Hardik Pandya smashed a quick-fire 48 off 27 balls to help India beat Australia. © AFP

Hardik Pandya has provided the much-needed balance to the Indian cricket team with his all-round ability. Pandya can turn the match with the bat, ball or in the field. He broke through the scene with an impressive show at the Indian Premier League with Mumbai Indians. Since making his debut in 2016, Pandya has become an integral part of the Men in Blue. Hardik Pandya played a crucial knock of 48 off 27 deliveries to power India to a huge total of 352 against Australia in their second game at the World Cup.

Talking to ICC in a special interview, the all-rounder mentioned that his only dream is to win the World Cup on July 14.

"My plan is simple win the World Cup and I am hoping that and I expect that from myself as well. On 14th July I want to have a cup in my hand. That is the only thing which is important for me. Even when I think of it, it gives me goosebumps," Pandya was quoted as saying by the ICC.

Speaking on his experience while playing for India, the 25-year-old said that "playing for India means everything to me, this is my life. I am someone who plays the game with love, passion and loves challenges. In the last three and a half years I have been preparing for this (World Cup) and the time has come."

Hardik along with his brother Krunal have made a name for themselves in the shortest format of the game.

"From where we have come from, everything is bonus," he added.

Hardik will be a crucial player if India want to regain the title which they lost to Australia in the last World Cup.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Hardik Himanshu Pandya Hardik Pandya Cricket World Cup 2019 India India Cricket Team
Highlights
  • Hardik Pandya wants to lift the World Cup trophy on 14th July
  • He has been in good batting form in the World Cup so far
  • India will next take on Pakistan on Sunday
