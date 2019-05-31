13.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX.
13.3 overs (0 Run) Slower ball outside off, Pooran swings his bat at it but misses.
13.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Off the edge and over the slip fielder. Length ball outside off, Pooran goes hard at it. He looks to slash it but it goes off the outside edge to the third man fence for a boundary.
13.1 overs (1 Run) A very full ball on middle and leg, Hetmyer looks to hit towards mid-wicket but it goes off the inside edge towards fine leg for a siingle.
13.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Back of a length ball outside off. It swings away and takes it outside the tramline. Hetmyer leaves it alone and it has been signalled as wide.
12.6 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, the batsman defends it onto the ground.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Make that 10 as this is pulled towards fine leg for one.
12.4 overs (2 Runs) Full and on middle, this is worked through square leg for a brace. 11 needed now.
12.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, Hetmyer looks to defend and does so well.
12.2 overs (0 Run) A bouncer and the batsman ducks under it.
12.1 overs (2 Runs) Run out chance missed! A length ball angling down the leg side, Hetmyer nudges it towards backward square leg. The batsmen take one and then go for the second. The throw is fired to Sarfaraz who collects it near the stumps but doesn't take the bails off. He then realizes that Shimron might have not made it in so tries to break the stumps but by then he's too far away from the sticks. Hmmm...
11.6 overs (0 Run) The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. A dot to end but 14 from the over.
11.5 overs (2 Runs) Safe again! Short and outside off, Pooran once again looks to pull. This time though the ball gets big on him. The top edge is induced. Lands away from the fine leg fielder who is beaten in the spin after the ball pitches. Luckily for him, it stops before the ropes. Just the two.
11.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Slapped! Short again, this one does not rise as much as Wahab wanted. Pooran slaps it down to the long on fence.
11.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! EDGY! Pooran won't care though. Short and on off, it keeps on rising. Pooran looks to defend but the ball flies off the top edge and over the slip fielder for a boundary.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Is that a drop or is that short? Not sure. It was a good effort by Imam. It is short and outside off, Hetmyer tries to drag his pull but does not get on top of the bounce. The ball takes the top edge and goes up in the air towards square leg. Imam runs in from the deep and then dives but fails to hang on. A single taken.
11.1 overs (1 Run) On the shorter side, Pooran pulls it through mid-wicket for a single.
10.6 overs (0 Run) Gets a length ball on off first up, Shimron blocks it.
10.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! Gayle goes just after getting to his fifty. Slower ball on off, Gayle clears his front leg and looks to go over long off but be ends up top edging it and the ball goes towards backward point. Shadab Khan there takes a dolly and Amir gets his third of the game.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Now plays a gentle run down to third man. It looked like it will go to the fence but Riaz gets there and saves it with a dive. Only a single.
10.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That went like a tracer bullet! Length ball outside off, Pooran thrashes his cut through covers for a boundary.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Fifty for Chris Gayle. His 52nd ODI fifty. He gets there by flicking this length ball on his pads towards fine leg for a single. He has got there at a rapid pace with a strike rate of over 150. Just 33 balls he has taken to get to the milestone.
10.1 overs (0 Run) A bumper and Gayle ducks under it.