9.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Ends Powerplay 1 with a boundary! Poor delivery. This is short and on the body, Tamim helps it on its way over short fine leg and it races away. Bangladesh are 70 for 1 after the first ten, they are way ahead from where West Indies were. 252 needed in 240.
9.5 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on middle, Shakib Al Hasan pulls it through square leg and takes one.
9.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, Shakib stands tall and keeps it out.
9.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Ho ho ho! Shakib hits that in style! A length ball outside off, Shakib jumps down the track and hammers it through mid off for a boundary!
9.2 overs (1 Run) Lovely straight drive, cannot beat mid on though, who for some reason, is standing a bit too deep. An easy single.
9.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! You bowl there to Tamim and he would hit you all day! Short and outside off, Iqbal goes back and slaps it through point for a boundary.
8.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end a successful over for Russell. This is short again and outside off, Shakib looks to pull it hard but misses. The idea is clear from Shakib, he is going to go after the bowlers.
8.5 overs (0 Run) That is crunched! Short and on middle, Shakib hammers it but straight to mid on. A little to his left or right, it would have been a boundary.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Edgy run! Length and outside off, Iqbal hangs his bat out but it goes off the outer half towards third man for one.
8.3 overs (3 Runs) Off the mark with a three! Length and around off, Shakib pushes it past mid off and takes three.
Shakib Al Hasan walks in at number 3, replacing Sarkar.
8.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! Russell gets his revenge! A much-needed wicket for West Indies. The high-flying opening stand has been cut short. Russell goes short again but this is on the body. Sarkar looks to guide it down to third man. He has been doing it so well till now but this time misreads the length. It is too close to the body and hence, the ball hits the higher part of the bat and lobs towards second slip where Gayle takes it with a theoretical dive. AR is pumped and now Windies will look to pull things back.
8.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! What a shot! Outrageous! Short and outside off, Sarkar throws everything at it. It flies over the third man fence for a biggie. 50 up for Bangladesh, they are off to a flier.
7.6 overs (2 Runs) Another couple to end the over! Short and on middle, Tamim pulls it through mid-wicket and two is taken.
7.5 overs (2 Runs) Good shot and well fielded! Back of a length on off, Tamim gets on top of the bounce and pushes it towards cover. The fielder dives and makes a half-stop. The batters take two as mid off does the mopping up job.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Once again Sarkar calmly guides it towards point. The fielder there dives over the ball and a run is taken.
7.3 overs (0 Run) Shorter on off, it is kept out.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Back of a length on off, Tamim guides it towards third man where Sheldon is busy putting on his jacket. He then realizes that the ball is coming towards him, lets it hang around his neck and fields the ball. A single taken.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, Tamim taps it towards cover and wants one but is sent back.
Tamim pulls out right at the end! Not sure what the reason was. Holder will have to reload now.
6.6 overs (0 Run) A good tight first over by Russell. Short and outside off, SS cuts but finds point.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Good length and around off, Sarkar waits for it and then guides it to gully.
6.4 overs (0 Run) On the shorter side and outside off, Sarkar throws his bat at it but ends up chopping it to the keeper.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Goes short and Sarkar may have been expecting it. He arches and tries to upper cut but misses.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Another short ball, slashed down to third man for a single.
6.1 overs (1 Run) A short ball to begin, Sarkar backs away and punches it behind point for a single.
First bowling change. An early one. Andre Russell has been given the ball. The Windies are a bowler light today, with Brathwaite not playing. Will Russell bowl 10 overs? Will Gayle roll his arm over?
5.6 overs (0 Run) Looks to pull by shuffling right across the stumps but misses.
5.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Down the leg side, Tamim misses the flick and it has been wided.
5.5 overs (1 Run) Good stop! This is guided towards gully where Gayle dives to his left and stops it. Can't stop the single though.
5.4 overs (1 Run) On the shorter side, Tamim stays back and pulls it through square leg for one.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Very full outside off, Tamim reaches out for it but it goes off the toe-end to covers.
5.2 overs (1 Run) Waits for it and then nicely guides it down to third man for one.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, Sarkar keeps it out.