9.6 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, pushed straight to cover. 32/1 for West Indies in Powerplay 1, it clearly has been their opponent's Powerplay.
Live Score
9.5 overs (1 Run) Full and around off, pushed through mid on for an easy single.
9.4 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, well blocked out.
9.3 overs (0 Run) Landed in line of the off stump, defended from the crease.
9.2 overs (0 Run) Around off, defended from the crease.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, driven through the covers where Shakib makes a half stop.
8.6 overs (0 Run) Around off, this one comes in as well, cramps Hope for room but he adjusts well and taps it towards point.
8.5 overs (0 Run) Outside off, coming in, played straight to point.
8.4 overs (0 Run) Around off, pushed towards mid on.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Works it wide of mid on for a quick run.
8.2 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Lewis looks to cut but gets a bottom edge to the off side.
8.1 overs (0 Run) A length ball down the leg side, tucked through square leg for a single.
7.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Solid, solid stroke from Hope. Spoils the over and makes it a good one for West Indies. Back of a length on off, Hope stands tall and pushes it off the back foot through covers for a boundary.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Once again, he gets the ball to come back in but once again it is on the pads, this is worked through square leg for one.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Well bowled and well played! Back of a length and it is angled away from the batter. Hope stands tall and guides it down to third man for one.
7.3 overs (1 Run) A little too straight again, Lewis works it towards mid on and takes one. Rahman is getting the ball to come back in but he needs to start from outside off.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Good shot but for no runs! Fuller and tailing back in into the pads, Evin works it but straight to the man at mid-wicket.
7.2 overs (1 Run) This time it is down the leg side, Lewis looks to flick it but misses. Wided.
7.1 overs (0 Run) The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads.
6.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end the 7th over. This is on the pads, Lewis works it towards wide mid on and takes one.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Length again on off, Lewis strokes it on the up but finds cover-point.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length and around off, this is guided down to third man for one.
6.3 overs (0 Run) On the off pole again, Hope guides it to point.
6.2 overs (1 Run) On the pads this is worked through square leg for one.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length around off, Lewis pushes it to covers.
5.6 overs (1 Run) Just short! Good comeback by the bowler. He lands it on off and angles it away. Lewis plays it with an angled bat but gets an outside edge. It falls just short of the second slip fielder who gets a hand to it. The ball rolls to third man for one. 10 from the over, a much-needed good over for the Windies.
5.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Dispatched! Short and wide outside off, Lewis loves it there. He goes back and slaps it hard through point for a boundary. This is a good over for West Indies.
5.4 overs (1 Run) Another one on the middle pole, Hope works it to mid on and gets to the other end.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Close! A straighter line, Hope plants his front foot way too across but gets his bat down in time. Had he missed there, he would have been plumb LBW.
5.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Poor length and it has been put away! Not sure why Saifuddin went short. It won't trouble the batter at his pace. Hope goes back and pulls it hard through mid-wicket and the ball races away to the fence. First boundary for Hope.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Nicely driven but to mid off! Fuller in length and around off, Hope leans into it and strokes it to mid off. Saifuddin is still getting the ball to move here.