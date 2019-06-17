Shai Hope is down for a chat with Simon Doull. He says he started off a bit slow as he needed time to get in and he is still pleased with the score they have on the board. States they have more pace and height and Hope hopes they can extract more from the surface. Wants his bowlers to take early wickets. Mentions Hetmyer and Holder are very good players and they provided the much-needed impetus.
Bangladesh's bowling was good in patches. They started well but when the wickets were not coming, they began to lose a bit of patience. However, they brought it back in the end and choked the Windies. Mustafizur was sensational in his final 4 overs, going for just 18, after conceding 41 in his first 5. His double-wicket over consisting the scalps of Hetmyer and Russell can be called as a momentum-shifting over. Saifuddin helped himself to 3 wickets as well while captain Mortaza bowled only 8 overs. In fact, there was so much rotation of bowling, that only Saifuddin bowled his full quota of 10 overs!
32/1 in Powerplay 1. Too slow? But that is the norm in this World Cup, with the template being set by India. See off the first 10 overs, then accelerate in a sensible manner, giving your hitters the right number of overs at the death. West Indies lost Gayle early but the middle order played very well today. The second, third and fourth wickets added 236 in 217 balls and with the score reading 242/3 in the 40th over, 350 looked to be on the cards. But Hetmyer's wicket stalled proceedings slightly and the West Indies just about crossed 320.
Hmmm... tough question. Which side will be happier at the moment? West Indies started slowly, then began to compensate, lost their way, got a couple of cameos, lost their way again but in the end, finished strongly. 321 is a good score but Bangladesh will feel they can chase it down.
49.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED! Corker of a yorker and Saifuddin ends his spell with a wicket. It is a slower ball, at 126 kph, Bravo is early into his swing and misses. The Zing bails illuminate. WEST INDIES FINISH ON 321/8!
49.5 overs (0 Run) Well outside off, crosses the wide guideline and Bravo lets it go. But the umpire does not signal a wide and Bravo is rightly not happy. Shakes his head.
49.4 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, driven through point. Bravo does not take the single.
49.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! SLAP! A short ball, around off, Bravo pulls it over mid-wicket. The fielder in the deep leaps but the ball sails over his head!
49.2 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, pushed through the covers for a run.
49.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE. Another wide. Outside off again.
49.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE. A slower bouncer, goes well over the batsman.
49.1 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, swinging in, Oshane swings hard but gets a thick inside edge. The ball bounces, hits the pad and lobs back to the bowler who dives forward and takes it.
49.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE. Well wide outside off, left alone.
48.6 overs (1 Run) A full ball, whipped wide of long on for a run. Just 6 from the over and the Fizz finishes with figures of 9-0-59-3.
48.5 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT. The bat has hit the stumps but it is after the shot has been completed. Full and outside off, Thomas swung hard but missed. The crowd gets excited with the bails down and the umpires discuss and refer it upstairs for the hit wicket appeal. However, replays show that Thomas has completed his shot and then, in the followthrough, the willow comes down and hits the stumps.
Is that a hit wicket? Looks like Thomas has hit the stumps with his bat. Referred upstairs...
48.4 overs (2 Runs) Full on middle, Thomas whips it towards mid-wicket. Should have been just a single but Soumya Sarkar running to his right fumbles and concedes the second.
48.3 overs (1 Run) Pushes this through long on for one.
48.2 overs (1 Run) A full toss, on the stumps, flicked through square leg for a run.
48.1 overs (0 Run) Perfect delivery, a yorker outside off, Thomas swings hard but misses.
48.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE. A short ball, well outside off, Thomas backs away looking to pull but is too far from the ball. Does not matter though, as it is wided for height.
47.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Little Bravo goes big! A boundary after 27 balls. Right in the slot as Saifuddin misses the yorker, goes full, gets it right under the bat and Bravo goes boom. Swings it over long on! Just 8 from that over, inspite of that six.
47.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE. Full and miles outside off, left alone.
47.5 overs (0 Run) Outside off, pushed straight to cover.
47.4 overs (1 Run) Pushes this down to long on for a single.
47.3 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, hit straight to cover.
47.2 overs (0 Run) Full and down the leg side, Oshane misses his tickle. Now wide signalled. Did that hit the pad?
47.1 overs (0 Run) Outside off, a yorker, Thomas looks to drive it through the off side but misses.
Oshane Thomas walks in at number 9, replacing Hope.
46.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! Caught! No century for Hope! That is such a sad, sad thing for him! Played so well for so long, got stranded of partners and eventually, neither could he bat through, nor get his century. It is the best ball in the tournament or in ODIs of late. The full toss. An easy put away, that too, on the pads and Hope puts it away as well. But straight to deep backward square leg where Liton Das takes it easily! This is turning out to be a very good finish for Bangladesh.
46.5 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Hope swings hard but misses.
46.4 overs (1 Run) Fine yorker on middle, dug out back to the leg side for a single.
46.3 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, Hope looks to drive but gets a thick outside edge. The ball goes through third man but Saifuddin dives full length to his left and partially stops the ball. The batsmen take a run.
46.2 overs (1 Run) A short ball, around middle, coming in with the angle, Bravo plays a Nataraja pull shot through fine leg for a single.
46.1 overs (0 Run) A bouncer outside off, slower in pace, Bravo lets that pass.
Mustafizur Rahman is back on. 7-0-50-2 so far.
45.6 overs (2 Runs) On middle and leg, flicked through mid-wicket for another couple. The boundaries are not getting found here.
45.5 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, Hope drives it straight back. Saifuddin sticks out his right hand and stops the ball.
45.4 overs (1 Run) Down the leg side, helped through mid-wicket for another single.
45.3 overs (1 Run) On middle and leg, flicked away for one more.
45.2 overs (1 Run) Full and around off, pushed through the covers for a run.
45.1 overs (1 Run) Down the leg side, helped fine for a single.