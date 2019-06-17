 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

Bangladesh vs West Indies Live Score, Over 41 to 45 Latest Cricket Score, Updates

Updated:17 June 2019 22:48 IST

Live Updates of Today Match between West Indies vs Bangladesh from The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.

BAN vs WI Latest Score

40.6 overs (1 Run) Another length delivery around off, this is guided down to third man for one. 6 more needed now.

40.5 overs (0 Run) Another short one on the body, Das looks to pull but mistimes it towards square leg.

40.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Dealing in boundaries is Das. He stays back and then guides this through backward point and the ball races away. WI vs BAN: Match 23: Liton Das hits Jason Holder for a 4! Bangladesh 315/3 (40.4 Ov). Target: 322; RRR: 0.75

40.3 overs (1 Run) This is on middle, it is pulled through square leg for one.

40.2 overs (1 Run) Now strokes it down to the long on fielder for one.

40.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Delightful! He is painting a Monalisa here! Holder bowls this full and outside off, Das leans into it and just times it through covers. The ball races away. WI vs BAN: Match 23: Liton Das hits Jason Holder for a 4! Bangladesh 309/3 (40.1 Ov). Target: 322; RRR: 1.32

Topics mentioned in this article Bangladesh Bangladesh Cricket Team West Indies West Indies Cricket Team The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton County Ground Taunton World Cup 2019 West Indies vs Bangladesh, Match 23
