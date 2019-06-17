44.6 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, chipped down to long off for another single. Not a bad gamble. Just 5 runs from that over.
44.5 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off, cut through point for one.
44.4 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, driven towards long off to move into the 90s with that single.
44.3 overs (1 Run) Punches this through the off side for a quick run.
44.2 overs (0 Run) Around off, coming in, Bravo taps it towards point and sets off for a run but Hope sends him back. Bravo is not happy.
44.1 overs (1 Run) Full and around middle, worked through mid-wicket for a single.
Gamble. Spinner in the 45th over. Mehedi Hasan is given the ball. 8-0-52-0 so far.
43.6 overs (1 Run) The batsman has punched that ball through the off side. One run added to the total. 9 runs and a wicket from the over, Saifuddin's figures read 7-1-48-2.
43.5 overs (0 Run) Around off, defended from the crease.
Darren Bravo walks in at number 8, replacing his skipper. Can he channel his CPL exploits?
43.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! Caught! Holder departs and this could dent the total big time. A full toss, around middle and leg, Holder looks to flick but gets a leading edge. The ball goes high in the air and Mahmudullah takes it calmly at long off. A cameo from Holder but his team needed more from him.
43.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE. Well outside off, left alone.
43.3 overs (2 Runs) Full and around off, driven towards long on for a brace.
43.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Full and outside off, Holder backs away and pummels it over the bowler towards long off!
43.1 overs (1 Run) Down the leg side, helped fine for a single.
Mohammad Saifuddin returns. 6-1-39-1 so far.
42.6 overs (1 Run) Works this off his pads for a run. 13 from the over.
42.5 overs (1 Run) Holder flicks this off his pads to mid-wicket for a single.
42.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Almost a catch! Should he have stayed back and stopped the boundary instead of going for the catch? FOUR! Just short for the fielder at long on. Holder again lofts this length delivery from Mortaza to long on off the toe end of his bat. The fielder was in two minds whether to go for the the catch or save the boundary. He starts late and dives in front but the ball bounces in front of the fielder and runs away to the fence.
42.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Up, up and away! Captain dismisses captain over long on! Thats's Homongous from Holder. What he couldn't do it the previous delivey he does it this time. Mortaza bowls on a length and Holder lofts it straight and over the long on fence for a 105- metre Maximum.
42.2 overs (0 Run) Mortaza bowls this one on short and outside off, Holder looks to pull it but can only drag it to mid on.
42.1 overs (1 Run) Outside off, Hope punches it towards cover and takes a quick single.
Mashrafe Mortaza brings himself back on. Perfect stage to take control. Get Holder and perhaps even 300 could be difficult. 7-1-24-0 so far.
41.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Another short ball, Holder stands tall and pulls it through mid-wicket for a boundary.
41.5 overs (0 Run) A bouncer on middle, JH looks to pull but then bails out at the last moment. He looks at the square leg umpire for a wide call but does not get it.
41.4 overs (2 Runs) Full and outside off, Jason looks to go inside out but skews it. A top edge is induced but it lands in no man's land. By the time long off can get around to his left, two runs are taken.
41.3 overs (0 Run) A short ball, around middle, angling away, Holder looks to pull but is beaten by the lack of pace. Is hit on the right shoulder and the ball lobs towards point.
41.2 overs (0 Run) Outside off, played straight to point.
41.1 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, driven through the covers for a single.
40.6 overs (0 Run) Holder plays it sensibly here. he just comes on the front foot and plays this tossed up ball into the ground.
40.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! What an intent from the captain He realizes that there is less time left in this innings and starts on an attacking mode. First six now a boundary. Holder drives this tossed up delivery through covers and the ball reaches away to the fence in a flash. 100 runs from 2 balls.
40.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Up and over mid on! What a way to get going in your 100th ODI. Holder just gets under this tossed up delivery from shakib and smokes it to long on.
40.3 overs (1 Run) Hope this time runs this down to point for a quick single.
40.2 overs (0 Run) This time Hope pushes this flatter one to mid off.
40.1 overs (0 Run) Hope slaps this fuller one straight to short cover.