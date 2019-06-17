39.6 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on middle, this is worked towards square leg for one.
Live Score
39.5 overs (1 Run) Another length delivery outside off, this is guided down to third man for one.
39.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on middle, Shakib goes back and defends it onto the ground.
39.3 overs (1 Run) Another short one and it is the slower one. Das looks to hit it over fine leg but is way too early in the shot. It goes off the toe-end towards deep square leg for one.
39.2 overs (1 Run) Back of a length around off, this is guided down to third man for one.
39.1 overs (2 Runs) Beautiful! Full and on middle, this is hit powerfully past the bowler and through mid on. Hetmyer at long on runs to his right and saves two for his side. 300 up for Bangladesh.
38.6 overs (0 Run) On the shorter side and it is the slower one. Das is way too early in the pull shot, the ball ends up hitting the glove.
38.5 overs (0 Run) Length and outside off, this is guided down to third man for one.
38.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Another short ball and once again it is put away! Short and on the body, Das swivels and pulls it down to the fine leg fence.
38.3 overs (0 Run) DROPPED! Very, very difficult chance. Full and outside off, Das comes down the track and smashes it straight back. Cottrell looks to save his face, due to pure reflex action but cannot quite hang on to it. The ball deflects to the leg side but Sheldon quickly gathers himself and runs after the ball and then frustratingly kicks the air in disappointment.
38.2 overs (0 Run) Down the leg side, Das walks across and misses his flick. Not wided as he walked across his stumps.
38.1 overs (1 Run) Slower one, this is eased down to long on for one.
37.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end! Full and on off, this is pushed towards mid off for one. 24 from the over, the most expensive over of this World Cup. 28 more needed.
37.5 overs (4 Runs) EDGY FOUR! Length and around off, the ball straightens. Shakib looks to defend but the ball flies off the outside edge and down to the third man fence.
37.4 overs (1 Run) No he can't! Difficult to hit those deliveries over the rope. Very full and outside off, Das jams it through covers for one.
37.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Three in a row! This is unreal stuff from Das. He is playing with the mind of the bowler. He expected a short one and shuffles right across. Gets it and he helps it on its way over the fine leg fence. 4 in 4? Also, the 150-run stand is up.
37.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! This is even better! WOW! Das wants to end it in a hurry here. He makes room and Gabriel bowls it full. He smashes it over the long off fence for a maximum.
37.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Into the stands! lovely shot. A short ball by Shannon and Das is quickly onto the back foot. He pulls it high and handsome over the square leg fence. Runs needed below 50 now.
Shannon Gabriel is back!
36.6 overs (0 Run) Good length and on off, this is pushed back to the bowler.
36.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! on the pads once again! Easy pickings for a batsman of Shakib's calibre. He flicks it through backward square leg and the ball races away to the fence.
36.4 overs (0 Run) Slower one and it is very full on middle, Shakib fails to get under it and hits it on the bounce to mid on.
36.3 overs (1 Run) Another back of a length ball on off, Das guides it to point.
36.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, Das guides it to point.
36.1 overs (0 Run) Length outside off, Das goes after it but gets beaten.
36.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Down the leg side and it has been wided.
35.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Up and over! 11 runs from this one. Runs needed below 60 now. Full and on middle, this is lofted over the mid on fielder for a boundary.
35.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Another bouncer and it bounces way too high. So high that Shakib tried to jump and pull it but missed it.
35.6 overs (1 Run) An attempted bouncer which was well over head height. The umpire has signalled a wide.
35.5 overs (2 Runs) Overthrow! West Indies completely losing their plot here. This is worked towards fine leg. The batters take one. The ball is thrown at the bowler's head where there is no one to collect the ball, it goes down towards long on for another run.
35.4 overs (2 Runs) In the air... and once again it lands in no man's land! Sums up the day for West Indies. Short and around off, Shakib looks to pull, the ball goes off the top edge over the bowler's head. Lands safely and the batters take two.
35.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on off, this is hit to mid off for one. Singles will do it for Bangladesh.
35.2 overs (0 Run) Shorter and around off, Das looks to upper cut but misses.
35.1 overs (0 Run) Just short! Das looks to flick but closes the face of the bat early. A soft leading edge to mid on.