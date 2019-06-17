39.6 overs (0 Run) OUT c Mushfiqur Rahim b Mustafizur Rahman. West Indies have lost their fifth wicket.
39.5 overs (0 Run) Appeal for a caught behind! Nothing in it. Fizz himself is unsure. Mustafizur wants a review but Mortaza turns it down.
39.4 overs (1 Run) A length ball, Hope looks to tuck it to the leg side but misses. Mustafizur appeals for LBW but that seemed to be pitching outside leg. The ball goes towards third man and a leg bye is taken.
39.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! Taken in the deep! Hetmyer falls after a whirlwind knock. His innings has given the West Indies some much-needed impetus. It is another cutter from the Fizz but Shimron does not pick it. He is early into his slog and gets a top edge. The ball swirls in the air but Tamim Iqbal running to his right from deep mid-wicket keeps his eyes on the ball and takes it with a good dive.
39.2 overs (1 Run) On middle and leg, flicked through mid-wicket for a single.
39.1 overs (1 Run) LEADING EDGE, SAFE! Half century for Hetmyer. In just 25 balls. Joint fastest of this World Cup, along with Alex Carey who got that against India. A length ball, the cutter, pitched in line of the stumps, Shimron looks to flick but gets a leading edge. It is in the air but wide of mid off. A single taken.
38.6 overs (1 Run) Hetmyer comes down the track to loft this flatter one but can only get it off the toe end towards long off for a single. 6 single in the over.
38.5 overs (1 Run) Hope flicks this fuller one on the pads to mid-wicket for a single.
38.4 overs (1 Run) Hetmyer slaps this fuller one outside off through covers for a run.
38.3 overs (1 Run) Hope pushes this flatter one to mid on for a single.
38.2 overs (1 Run) Hetmyer slaps this flatter one outside off to covers for a single.
38.1 overs (1 Run) Bowls a tossed iup delivery on the pads, Hope works it to mid-wicket for a run.
37.6 overs (2 Runs) Full on middle, hit down towards long on for a couple. 14 from this one as well, make it 60 from the last 4.
37.5 overs (0 Run) Full and down the leg side, SH looks to flick but misses and is hit on the pads.
37.4 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Shimron rocks back and looks to punch but the ball comes back in, cramps for room and takes the bottom edge, enroute the bowler.
37.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is 104 metres on the radar and it is the biggest one of the tournament! Beats Russell's 103 metre one against Australia. Short and around middle, Hetmyer rocks back and pulls it over mid-wicket!
37.2 overs (2 Runs) MISFIELD NOW. Pressure is on Bangladesh and they are not responding well. Around off, Shimron pulls this towards square leg. Mashrafe Mortaza gets across to his right and it should have been a regulation stop but he fumbles and lets it through. What should been a dot becomes a couple.
37.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Another boundary. Short and outside off, Hetmyer rocks back and cuts it through point.
36.6 overs (1 Run) Played to the point region by the batsman. The batsmen have run through for a single. 10 from the over, 46 off the last 3!
36.5 overs (1 Run) The batsman works it down the leg side. The batsmen have run through for a single.
36.4 overs (1 Run) Short again, cut again, this time for a single.
36.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! The boundaries are leaking now. 5th off the bat in the space of 23 balls. Short and outside off, Hetmyer rocks back and cuts it through point.
36.2 overs (1 Run) On middle and leg, flicked through mid-wicket for a single.
36.1 overs (2 Runs) Full on middle, driven through mid on for a couple.
35.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Hetmyer is bringing in on. Full and on middle, Shimron gets down and slogs it massively over mid-wicket! 17 from the over, 36 from the last 2! My colleague Shlok just mentioned by mistake at the start of this over that West Indies would target 80 runs in overs 36-40. Is his voice revelling in Taunton?
35.5 overs (0 Run) Nice comeback. Fires in a yorker on middle, dug out back to the bowler.
35.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! SLAM! A short ball, around middle and leg, Hetmyer swivels and pulls it over backward square leg!
35.3 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, driven through mid on for a single.
35.2 overs (2 Runs) On middle and leg, flicked away for a brace again.
35.1 overs (2 Runs) On a length around off, worked through mid-wicket for a couple.