World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

West Indies vs Bangladesh Live Score, Over 31 to 35 Latest Cricket Score, Updates

Updated: 17 June 2019 17:44 IST

Live Updates of Today Match between West Indies vs Bangladesh from The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.

WI vs BAN Latest Score

34.6 overs (2 Runs) Works this through mid-wicket for a couple.

34.5 overs (1 Run) RUN OUT MISSED! Everything happening in this over.

34.4 overs (0 Run) Dabs this one to point.

34.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE. Another one down the leg side.

34.4 overs (5 Runs) FIVE WIDES! This is a bonus. Bouncer, well over everyone.

34.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Short and this is pulled behind square leg! WI vs BAN: Match 23: Shai Hope hits Mustafizur Rahman for a 4! West Indies 184/3 (34.3 Ov). CRR: 5.33

34.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Up and over long off! WI vs BAN: Match 23: It's a SIX! Shai Hope hits Mustafizur Rahman. West Indies 180/3 (34.2 Ov). CRR: 5.24

34.1 overs (0 Run) Around off, on a length, Hope defends solidly.

33.6 overs (0 Run) Landed outside off, SH cuts it through point where Mehedi Hasan makes a good stop to his right.

33.5 overs (1 Run) Around off, coming in, worked through square leg for one more.

33.4 overs (2 Runs) Around middle and off, worked through mid-wicket for a couple.

33.3 overs (1 Run) The off cutter, good change of pace, pitched around leg and middle, SH waits for the ball to come to him and guides it towards third man for a single.

33.2 overs (0 Run) Nice comeback, a yorker on middle, Shimron digs it out back to the bowler.

33.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is a cracking shot. Short ball, around middle and leg, Hetmyer pulls it through mid-wicket. WI vs BAN: Match 23: Shimron Hetmyer hits Mohammad Saifuddin for a 4! West Indies 170/3 (33.1 Ov). CRR: 5.12

32.6 overs (1 Run) Works it through the leg side for a quick run. 8 runs and a wicket from the over, Shakib's figures read 7-0-43-2.

32.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Full and down the leg side, Shakib is resisting to the leg stump line and Hetmyer this time sweeps and sweeps fine. He connects it superbly to fetch a boundary to fine leg. WI vs BAN: Match 23: Shimron Hetmyer hits Shakib Al Hasan for a 4! West Indies 165/3 (32.5 Ov). CRR: 5.02

32.4 overs (2 Runs) Shakib again bowls a delivery going down leg and this time Hetmyer lofts it into the gap at mid-wicket and gets a couple. He gets off the mark.

32.3 overs (0 Run) Shakib bowls one down the leg side, Hetmyer looks to whack that out of the park but can only get it of his pads, towards the leg side and they steal a leg bye.

32.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! In the air... taken! Pooran holes out. He walks back after getting off to a start. A good wicket for Bangladesh as he was looking good and has also been in form. Nothing wrong with him playing this shot to be honest, it was in his arc. Full and on middle, Pooran goes down on one knee and looks to clear the long on fence but his bat turns in his hands due to which he does not get the timing he would have liked. There is more height than distance on it and Sarkar at long on takes a good catch. Bangladesh once again get a timely wicket due to which the Windies are not able to get ahead in this game. WI vs BAN: Match 23: WICKET! Nicholas Pooran c Soumya Sarkar b Shakib Al Hasan 25 (30b, 2x4, 1x6). वेस्ट इंडीज 159/3 (32.2 Ov). CRR: 4.91

32.1 overs (1 Run) Hope makes room and looks to go inside out over covers. Does not get the desired connection and it goes towards long off for one.

31.6 overs (0 Run) The batsman has attempted to put bat on ball - but fails.

31.5 overs (1 Run) Around middle and off, coming in, tucked through square leg for a run.

31.4 overs (0 Run) The batsman has played it towards mid-wicket.

31.3 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off, cut through point for a single.

31.2 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, driven straight to mid off.

31.1 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Pooran slashes hard, looking to drive but misses.

30.6 overs (0 Run) Hope comes on the front foot to his full ball and bunts it into the ground.

30.5 overs (1 Run) MIX-UP, SAFE! OHH! Some confusion. Pooran wristily flicks this full ball on the pads to long on and runs through to the other side. Pooran looks to come back for a second and is half way down but doesn't get any response from his partner. In the end all is well as he makes his ground back towards the bowler's end before the throw arrives.

30.4 overs (1 Run) Hope punches this flatter one on the stumps through covers for a single.

30.3 overs (1 Run) Down the leg side, paddled fine for a run. The ball hits the toe end of the bat and goes off the keeper's pads towards short fine leg. A run taken.

30.2 overs (1 Run) Hope punches this flatter one on stumps to long on for a single.

30.1 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, Pooran eases this to long on for a run.

