Chris Gayle has the ball in his hand at the moment. The umpires though are not happy about something. Maybe with the fact that Russell is continuously going off the field. They have asked Fabien to go back and Russell to come onto the field.
DRINKS BREAK.
28.6 overs (1 Run) Played to the point region by the batsman. They pick up a single. 200 up for Bangladesh. 122 more needed. The run-rate needed is below 6, Bangladesh need not do anything silly.
28.5 overs (0 Run) Soft leading edge! Back of a length on off, Das looks to work it on the leg side but gets a leading edge towards mid off.
28.4 overs (1 Run) NOT OUT! Hope never collected the ball! Not sure why they went up and not sure why Shai appealed. This is worked towards mid-wicket and the batters take one. Liton starts off for a second but is sent back by Shakib. The mid-wicket fielder gets to the ball and then fires it to the keeper. Liton seems to have dislodged the bails and then there is an appeal. Replays roll in and they show that Hope did not have the ball in his gloves and even if he had, Das was in with a dive.
Third umpire in play! Is Das run out?
28.3 overs (4 Runs) TOP EDGE AND FOUR! Shakib continues riding his luck. Shorter in length and on off, Shakib looks to pull but gets a top edge over the keeper's head. No fielder there and a boundary results. Also, with that boundary, he is now once again the leading run scorer of the Tournament.
28.2 overs (1 Run) Liton waits for the ball to come to him and then guides it down to third man for one.
28.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length on off, Shakib pushes it towards mid on and gets to the other end.
27.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end a very good over for Bangladesh. Short and outside off, this is hit to sweeper cover for one.
27.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Make that three boundaries in the over! Short and on middle, bounces at a good height for Shakib. He pulls it through mid-wicket and it races away.
27.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Poor ball this time, easy pickings! Down the leg side and Shakib helps it on its way to the fine leg fence. Second boundary in the over.
27.3 overs (0 Run) Shortish and outside off, Shakib cuts it hard to point.
27.2 overs (0 Run) A perfect fast bowler's response! It is short and on middle, Shakib ducks under it.
27.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Another excellent shot! Shakib has played the most difficult shot in the game, the on-drive. Length and on middle, Shakib shows the full face of the bat and strokes it down to the long on fence. Another 50-run stand up for Bangladesh. Important one as the two joined association when Bangladesh had lost a couple of wickets quickly. They need to continue though.
26.6 overs (0 Run) On a fuller length, Das strokes it straight to mid on.
26.5 overs (1 Run) Back of a length around off, this is guided down to third man for one.
26.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on middle, this is worked towards mid-wicket.
26.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Bludgeoned! Shakib has just dispatched Holder there. He makes room and Holder bowls it full, this is smashed back past the bowler for a boundary.
26.2 overs (1 Run) Length and around off, Liton pushes it towards mid on and gets to the other end quickly.
26.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length around off, this is guided down to third man for one. The runs needed now are below 150.
Jason Holder is back on! His figures read 5-0-31-0.
25.6 overs (2 Runs) Takes a few steps down the track and strokes it through covers for two.
25.5 overs (1 Run) Full and on the pads, Shakib did clear his front leg but then clips it through square leg for one.
25.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, this is pushed back to the bowler.
25.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on the pads, this is worked through mid-wicket for one. The throw from the deep hits Shakib and the fielder apologizes straightaway.
25.3 overs (1 Run) Another short one which is signaled wide for height.
25.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, Das stands tall and guides it to point.
25.1 overs (1 Run) Short and Shakib plays the duck-pull through square leg for one.