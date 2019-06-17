24.6 overs (0 Run) Crisply driven but straight to the fielder! Full and on off, this is hit firmly but finds the man at cover.
Live Score
24.6 overs (5 Runs) FIVE WIDES! Way too short again and this takes off after pitching. Das looks to upper cut it but the ball bounces over the bat and over the keeper's glove. Spoils the over completely.
24.5 overs (1 Run) Short again, Shakib pulls it, does not get it right off the middle but towards deep square leg for one.
24.4 overs (0 Run) Shortish and outside off, Shakib looks to upper cut but misses.
24.3 overs (1 Run) Played to the point region by the batsman. One run added to the total.
24.2 overs (1 Run) Outside off, punched through the covers for a run.
24.1 overs (1 Run) Full and on the pads, this is worked through square leg for one.
23.6 overs (0 Run) Another back of a length ball on off, it is pushed back to the bowler. Just the 4 from the over.
23.5 overs (0 Run) Works it with the angle but finds the fielder at mid-wicket.
23.4 overs (1 Run) Good cricket all around there! A good short one on middle, Liton plays it by taking one hand off the handle towards cover and the batters take one.
23.3 overs (1 Run) Another one on the pads, this is clipped through square leg for one.
23.2 overs (1 Run) This is on the pads, it is worked through square leg for one.
23.1 overs (1 Run) Shakib looks to run down this length delivery to third man but gets an inside edge on to his pads. A run added to the total.
Shannon Gabriel comes on to bowl.
22.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Adding salt to the wound here! Yes, it is Liton Das who hit the boundary but it will still hurt Russell. He bangs it short and on middle, Das pulls it nicely over mid-wicket for a boundary.
22.5 overs (1 Run) In the air... and it lands in between two fielders! Russell can't believe it as he walks back in disgust. Shakib continues riding his luck. A good short one outside off, Shakib looks to drag his pull but only gets a top edge. It goes towards fine leg. Hope turns and runs after it. Shannon Gabriel at fine leg, is late to set off. In the end, it lands in between the two and the batters take one. Poor from Gabriel, it was surely an easier catch for him. He must have thought the keeper had it covered. This could prove costly.
22.4 overs (1 Run) This is worked through mid-wicket for one.
22.3 overs (1 Run) This is guided down to third man for one.
22.2 overs (0 Run) That ball has taken the inside edge of the batsman and thudded into his pads.
22.1 overs (0 Run) Russell bowls a bouncer and Shakib ducks it
21.6 overs (1 Run) Very full and on off, this is jammed over the bowler and towards mid off for one.
21.5 overs (1 Run) On the pads, this is worked through square leg for one.
21.4 overs (0 Run) Good length on off, this is defended.
21.3 overs (1 Run) In the air... but short! Heart in the mouth moment for Shakib and Bangladesh. This is short and on the body. Shakib looks to pull but gets it off the higher portion. It flies towards Hetmyer at deep square leg who runs across to his left but the ball lands short. It hits his thigh and stops and a single is taken.
21.2 overs (1 Run) A misfield by Gayle and a run! Slower one around off, Das guides it towards widish first slip where Gayle fails to stop it cleanly and concedes a run.
21.1 overs (1 Run) Goes very full and on middle, this is worked through square leg for one.
20.6 overs (0 Run) On middle, Das looks to flick but gets an inside edge onto his pads. Das has not started confidently here.
20.5 overs (0 Run) On the body, Das looks to pull but misses. It hits the thigh pad and rolls towards the keeper.
20.4 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Not a clever shot. No intent in that one. It is outside off, Liton hangs his bat out and gets beaten.
20.3 overs (1 Run) On the pads, this is flicked through square leg for one.
20.2 overs (1 Run) Good length and outside off, this is guided down to third man for one.
20.1 overs (1 Run) Fifty for Shakib! He holds the key for his side here. Needs to score a big one. His 45th in ODIs and his golden patch in this World Cup continues. It is his 4th successive 50-plus score in this World Cup. Russell bowls it on the pads, Shakib works it to fine leg and takes one.