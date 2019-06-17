 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

Bangladesh vs West Indies Live Score, Over 21 to 25 Latest Cricket Score, Updates

Updated:17 June 2019 16:50 IST

Live Updates of Today Match between West Indies vs Bangladesh from The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.

BAN vs WI Latest Score

24.6 overs (0 Run) No run.

24.5 overs (0 Run) No run.

24.4 overs (0 Run) Tossed up outside off, Pooran slashes hard, looking to play a cover drive but misses.

24.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! Caught in the deep! No century for Lewis and the Bangladeshis have broken through. The 116-stand is cut short. West Indies are reaching a stage where the run rate needs to be upped a little. That is what Lewis might have thought. Looks to go big, aiming to clear long off, but this one hits the bottom part of his bat. He ends up finding Sabbir Rahman, the substitute at long off. WI vs BAN: Match 23: WICKET! Evin Lewis c sub b Shakib Al Hasan 70 (67b, 6x4, 2x6). वेस्ट इंडीज 122/2 (24.3 Ov). CRR: 4.97

24.2 overs (2 Runs) On middle and leg, flicked through mid-wicket for a couple more.

24.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! SLAM! Full and outside off, Lewis gets down and sweeps it massively over mid-wicket! That is the longest part of the boundary. WI vs BAN: Match 23: It's a SIX! Evin Lewis hits Shakib Al Hasan. West Indies 120/1 (24.1 Ov). CRR: 4.96

23.6 overs (1 Run) Punches this through the covers for one more.

23.5 overs (1 Run) Punches this towards long on for another single.

23.4 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, pushed through the covers for another single.

23.3 overs (1 Run) Around off, pushed through mid on for one more.

23.2 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, driven through mid off for a run.

23.1 overs (1 Run) Full and on middle, punched back to the bowler. Hossain leaps to his right but the ball bursts through his fingers past mid off. A single taken.

22.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! In the air but safe. Short and outside off, Lewis cuts this uppishly through the covers and gets a boundary. 14 from the over! WI vs BAN: Match 23: Evin Lewis hits Shakib Al Hasan for a 4! West Indies 108/1 (23.0 Ov). CRR: 4.69

22.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely done. Full and outside leg, Lewis gently paddles it past the keeper to the fine leg fence! WI vs BAN: Match 23: Evin Lewis hits Shakib Al Hasan for a 4! West Indies 104/1 (22.5 Ov). CRR: 4.55

22.4 overs (1 Run) The batsman has driven it through mid off. They pick up a single.

22.3 overs (1 Run) Pushes this through mid on for a single.

22.2 overs (3 Runs) Short and outside off, cut through point. The fielder races to his left from cover and slides, stopping the boundary. Three runs taken.

22.1 overs (1 Run) HALF CENTURY FOR LEWIS! A 50-plus score after a year. Gets there with a punch through the covers. WI vs BAN: Match 23: FIFTY! Evin Lewis completes 50 (58b, 4x4, 1x6). वेस्ट इंडीज 95/1 (22.1 Ovs). CRR: 4.28

21.6 overs (1 Run) Down the leg side, worked through the leg side for a run.

21.5 overs (1 Run) The batsman has driven it through mid on. They pick up a single.

21.4 overs (1 Run) Pushes this through mid on for a run.

21.3 overs (1 Run) Full on middle and leg, flicked through mid-wicket for one more.

21.2 overs (0 Run) Outside off, punched off the back foot.

21.1 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, pushed back to the bowler.

20.6 overs (1 Run) The batsman has punched the ball off the back foot. They pick up a single.

20.5 overs (0 Run) On middle and leg, flicked towards mid-wicket.

20.4 overs (1 Run) The batsman works it down the leg side. One run added to the total.

20.3 overs (0 Run) On middle and leg, flicked towards square leg.

20.2 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, driven through the covers for a single.

20.1 overs (1 Run) Around middle, worked through the leg side for a single.

Topics mentioned in this article Bangladesh Bangladesh Cricket Team West Indies West Indies Cricket Team The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton County Ground Taunton World Cup 2019 West Indies vs Bangladesh, Match 23
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
