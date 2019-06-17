19.6 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on middle, Shakib works it to mid-wicket for one.
19.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Not convincing but Bangladesh won't care! Fuller and on middle, it is the slower one. Shakib is way too early in the stroke. He though gets enough on it to clear the bowler and for it to race away to the fence.
19.4 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Length and outside off, Shakib goes after it loosly and away from the body and gets beaten.
19.3 overs (0 Run) The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
19.2 overs (0 Run) Another ball which is driven to mid on.
19.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on middle, this is pushed to mid on.
Liton Das walks out to bat. He has been picked in the team in this game. Can he make an impact?
18.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! Rahim is caught down the leg side! A soft, soft dismissal and he looks to the heavens as he walks back. He should be very disappointed with himself. It is a harmless delivery, down the leg side. Rahim looks to flick but it goes off the face and straight into the mitts of Hope who takes it. Two wickets in quick succession for West Indies and they are right back in the game. 189 more needed in 186.
18.5 overs (1 Run) Shorter and outside off, Shakib guides it down to third man for one.
18.4 overs (1 Run) Well bowled! Does not get the execution perfectly right but still a good ball. He looks for a yorker but ends up bowling a low full toss. It tails away. Rahim looks to put bat on ball but the ball goes off the outer half through covers for one.
18.3 overs (1 Run) Shakib is not pleased with the two boundaries in the over! He wants another. Hops and looks to slash at a delivery wide outside off. He gets an outside edge which goes on the bounce to third man for one.
18.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lovely placement! Slightly shorter and outside off, Shakib cuts it past point and away from third man. Second boundary in the over. Poor from Thomas, West Indies would have sensed an opportunity to pull things back after the wicket but once again the pressure has been released.
18.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE. Landed outside off, angling away, Al Hasan throws his bat at it but misses it by a furlong.
18.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! What a shot! Short of a length outside off, Shakib gets on top of the bounce and cuts it in front of point for a boundary! 197 more needed from 191 balls.
17.6 overs (0 Run) Another good length ball, this is guided to point.
17.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, Rahim defends it onto the ground.
17.4 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on off, Rahim strokes it to mid off.
Mushfiqur Rahim walks in at number 4, replacing Tamim. Bangladesh are well-placed in this chase but still over 200 runs are required. A couple of quick wickets and you never know...
17.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! Tamim is short! Sheldon Cottrell has provided something outstanding. West Indies needed some spark and Cottrell may have just provided it. He goes full and on middle, Tamim strokes it back to the bowler and sets off for a run. Sheldon sticks his left hand out and fields the ball. Seeing that Tamim stops. Sheldon fires the throw to the keeper's end and hits the bull's eye. Tamim looks to get back in with a dive. The players appeal and the umpire takes it upstairs. Replays roll in and they show Tamim is short. He walks back disappointed as a run out was probably the only way he could have got out. He was playing so well. However, a very good innings and a top partnership comes to an end.
Is Tamim gone? Big moment in the game! Has Sheldon Cottrell pulled off something brilliant?
17.2 overs (1 Run) On off, this is driven through covers for one.
17.1 overs (1 Run) It's been driven superbly through the covers. They pick up a single.
Sheldon Cottrell is back!
16.6 overs (0 Run) A good short one, this is quick. Shakib does well to evade it.
16.5 overs (0 Run) Shorter and on off, Shakib cuts it to point.
16.4 overs (0 Run) Takes a few steps down the track but does not get to the pitch of the ball. He mistimes it to mid off.
16.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Short and wide outside off, Shakib once again goes after it but misses. Wided.
16.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Short ball and on middle, Shakib gets on top of the bounce and pulls it over the mid-wicket fielder and bags a boundary.
16.2 overs (0 Run) That shot is not needed! Short and outside off, Shakib does go after it but misses. He was looking to play at that way away from his body. Risky.
16.1 overs (2 Runs) Length and around off, this is pushed through covers where Gayle dives to his right but fails to stop. Two taken.
DRINKS! Bangladesh are motoring along quite well here! Their openers started off nicely, Sarkar did fall but Shakib has come out all guns blazing. They are way ahead of the run rate required and all they need now is some sensible batting. The West Indian players look like they have ran out of ideas. Their short ball bowling has not worked and all of a sudden the bowling does not look threatening. They need someone to put their hand up and provide the magic or the game will soon slip out of their hands.
15.6 overs (0 Run) Very full, almost a yorker. Tamim jams it out towards cover.
15.5 overs (0 Run) On a length and the stumps are attacked. Tamim defends it.
15.4 overs (1 Run) On the fuller side, this is worked to the left of mid on for one.
15.3 overs (0 Run) On the fuller side outside off, Shakib is guilty of going too hard at it. It goes off the inner half towards mid on.
15.2 overs (2 Runs) Excellent example of how to use the pace of the bowler there! Shakib just waits for the ball to come to him and then opens the face of the bat. Guides it past point. Third man runs to his left and keeps it down to two.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Another quick single! This is more irritating for the Windies than the boundaries! Shorter and on the body, Tamim pushes it to mid on for a run.