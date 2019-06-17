19.6 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on the stumps, it is defended.
19.5 overs (1 Run) The batsman rocks onto the back foot and punches the ball. The batsmen have run through for a single.
19.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller on off, this is stroked through the off side for one.
19.3 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, it is kept out.
19.2 overs (2 Runs) Well fielded! This is creamed through the covers. Mahmuduallah runs to his right, slides and saves two for his side.
19.1 overs (0 Run) The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
18.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Gloved and a boundary! Poor delivery! Short and down the leg side, Lewis looks to pull but gets it off his glove and it races to the fine leg fence.
18.5 overs (0 Run) Cramps the batsman for room by bowling it on his body. It is blocked out.
18.4 overs (1 Run) Another back of a length delivery, Hope stands tall and pushes it through covers for one.
18.3 overs (1 Run) Well stopped! Down the leg side, Lewis works it towards the left of short fine leg. Saifuddin gets to the ball quickly and saves three for his side.
18.2 overs (1 Run) Very full and on off, Hope strokes it nicely through covers for one.
18.1 overs (0 Run) This is on the pads, Hope looks to flick but is beaten for pace. Gets hit on the thigh pad.
17.6 overs (1 Run) Just the single from Hossain's first. Full and on off, this is eased down to long off for one.
17.5 overs (0 Run) Hossain gets away with one there. This is short and on middle, Hope goes back and pulls it but towards square leg who makes a good stop diving to his right. Just needed to beat that fielder and it would have been a boundary.
17.4 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on the pads, this is worked to mid-wicket.
17.3 overs (0 Run) Shorter and on off, Hope goes back and pushes it to covers.
17.2 overs (0 Run) Very full and on middle, this is jammed out to the bowler.
17.1 overs (0 Run) This is on the pads, it is worked to mid-wicket.
16.6 overs (0 Run) On the off pole, Lewis pushes it to mid off. So just the two singles from the over.
16.5 overs (0 Run) An off cutter on off, Lewis keeps it out.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length on off, Hope stands tall and pushes it through covers for one.
16.3 overs (0 Run) Goes full, looking to hit the pads of Hope. The batter gets his bat down in time and works it to mid-wicket.
16.2 overs (0 Run) Good length and on off, Hope guides it to point.
16.1 overs (1 Run) That has been creamed but towards sweeper cover. Full and outside off, this is hit hard through covers for one.
15.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Finds the gap. Not a bad ball. It is fractionally short of full but Hope picks the length in a trice, goes back and punches it through the covers. No soul in the deep.
15.5 overs (0 Run) Around middle and leg, flicked straight to short mid-wicket.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Short ball, around middle and leg, Lewis swivels and pulls it towards fine leg. Tamim Iqbal gets across to his right from short fine leg and tumbles, keeping the batsmen to a single.
15.3 overs (0 Run) Landed outside off, driven straight to cover.
15.2 overs (2 Runs) Tossed up outside off, Lewis drives this through the covers. Mosaddek Hossain covers good ground to his right and slides to stop the ball but while doing so, gets hurt. He is not comfortable and is on his haunches and calls for the physio. Shakib comes and checks on him as well. Meanwhile, the batsmen take a couple.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Around off, Hope goes back and works it wide of mid on for a single.