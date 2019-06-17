14.6 overs (0 Run) Goes short again and this one hurries onto the batsman. Shakib mistimes it towards mid-wicket.
14.5 overs (2 Runs) 6000 runs for Shakib in ODI cricket. A tremendous achievement for him. A huge round of applause for him from the crowd here. Raises the bat to acknowledge the applause. Gets there by chopping this down towards third man for two.
14.4 overs (1 Run) Lovely batting! Tamim hops and guides it towards point and gets to the other end quickly.
14.3 overs (1 Run) On the body, this is worked on the leg side for a single.
14.2 overs (0 Run) Loose shot! This was too short and wide outside off, Shakib hops and looks to cut but misses.
14.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter and outside off, Tamim cuts towards third man for one. That went to the fielder quickly.
13.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end! Sensible batting! This is worked through square leg for one.
13.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That has gone to the fence in a jiffy! 100 up for Bangladesh and the 50-run stand has been brought up in style. They have not let the momentum slip. Another excellent shot by Tamim. He once again stands tall and slaps it, right off the middle this time through extra cover for a boundary.
13.4 overs (0 Run) Good delivery! Back of a length on off, Tamim guides it to point.
13.3 overs (1 Run) On the bounce! Length and outside off, Shakib looks to force it through the off side. It goes off the outside edge and goes on the bounce to the third man fielder. A single.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Shorter and outside off, this is guided down to third man for one.
13.1 overs (0 Run) Length and around off, Tamim stands tall and looks to hit it but it goes off the inner half towards mid off.
12.6 overs (0 Run) Another short ball! Shakib initially looks to pull but then bails out. 7 from this over.
12.5 overs (0 Run) Bangs it in on middle, Shakib works it to mid-wicket.
12.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Width on offer and Shakib pounces on it. Short and outside off, Shakib slaps it through point and the ball races away. Too easy at the moment for Bangladesh.
12.3 overs (1 Run) This is outside off, Tamim throws his bat at it. It flies off the outside edge down towards third man for one.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Shorter and down the leg side, Tamim lets it go. Wided.
12.2 overs (0 Run) Shorter in length and on the body, this is worked through square leg for one.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Starts off with a length ball on the pads, this is worked to fine leg for one.
Oshane Thomas is on now! He has been the best bowler for West Indies in this tournament. He needs to work some magic here.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Another short one on middle, Shakib pulls it through square leg for one.
11.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lucky boundary! Everything going Bangladesh's way at the moment. Gabriel bowls it short around middle, Shakib looks to pull with one leg up in the air. A top edge is induced and it goes on the bounce into the fine leg fence.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Works it with the angle through square leg and takes one.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Another back of a length delivery on off, Tamim guides it to point.
11.2 overs (0 Run) Almost plays it on! Back of a length around off, Tamim plays away from his body. He gets an inside edge onto his body. The ball rolls towards the off side. Shakib wants a run but is sent back in time by his partner.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Quick single! Shorter and on middle, Shakib drops it towards the off side. Tamim wants a run, Shakib is late to take off but completes it in the end.
11.1 overs (1 Run) A false start for him! Down the leg side, Shakib looks to flick but misses. Wided.
Shannon Gabriel is on now! West Indies need a wicket, can he provide it?
10.6 overs (0 Run) Again swings wildly and the ball goes off the toe end towards mid off. 11 from the 11th over.
10.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Another aggressive shot. Clearly this is a plan. Get as many runs before rain comes. It has gone very dark and an interruption looks imminent. A short ball, outside off, angling away, Tamim drags this over mid-wicket and the ball trickles into the ropes.
10.4 overs (2 Runs) A short ball, Iqbal goes hammer and tongs and just about clears short mid-wicket. Gets a couple. Are Bangladesh playing for the rain?
10.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Stand and deliver! Not all that short, fractionally short of a fuller length, Tamim stands tall and punches it through the covers!
10.2 overs (0 Run) The batsman rocks onto the back foot and punches the ball.
10.1 overs (1 Run) A length ball, down the leg side, flicked through square leg for a single.