14.6 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, played beautifully through the covers but there is protection at sweeper. Just a single.
Live Score
14.5 overs (0 Run) Outside off, coming around the wicket, tapped watchfully towards cover.
14.4 overs (2 Runs) Played through mid-wicket by the batsman. Two runs added to the total.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Down the leg side once more. Lewis misses his clip and they take a leg bye.
14.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE. A wild bouncer, down the leg side, ducked under.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, eased through the covers for a single.
14.1 overs (0 Run) Another LBW appeal! Now Mustafizur wants a review! Looks like Bangladesh are getting carried away here. This is pitched on a good length around off and seams in off the deck. Hope is hit on the pads in his attempt to flick and up goes the Fizz. Replays detect an inside edge as well.
13.6 overs (2 Runs) Huge shout for LBW, turned down! Mortaza talks long and hard with Mehedi and Rahim but eventually does not take it. It seemed to be pitching outside leg and hitting outside leg as well. Lewis looked to sweep and the ball went off something towards fine leg. The reason we are saying 'something' is because the umpire has signalled as runs. Looked like it hit the pads though. Two taken.
13.5 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, pushed back to the bowler.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Down the leg side, worked through square leg for one.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Short again, this is cut past point for a run.
13.2 overs (0 Run) Short and outside off, Lewis misses out, cutting the ball straight to point.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Around off, flicked through mid-wicket for a single.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Outside off, steered through third man for a run.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Outside off, punched through the covers for one more.
12.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! PUMMELED! Lewis is slowly opening up now. A short ball, outside off, begging to be hit, Lewis camps back and pulls it over mid-wicket, one bounce and into the fence!
12.3 overs (1 Run) This one angles in a long way from outside off, Hope looks to tuck it to the leg side but misses and is hit on the pads. The ball rolls to the leg side and the batsmen scamper a leg bye.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Outside off, pushed through the covers for a single.
12.1 overs (0 Run) Landed outside off, defended stoutly.
11.6 overs (0 Run) Around off, blocked out to the off side.
11.5 overs (0 Run) Full and tossed up outside off, pushed straight to cover.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Landed outside off, played through point for one.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Full and around off, pushed through mid on for run.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Outside off, punched off the back foot for a single.
11.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up around off, Lewis pushes this back to the bowler.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Defended off the back foot by the batsman. The batsmen have run through for a single.
10.5 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, pushed straight to cover.
10.4 overs (2 Runs) That ball has struck the batsman on the thigh pad. Two runs added to the total. The umpire signals leg byes.
10.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! There comes the first counter-punch. Full and outside off, Lewis spots the slower ball, 128 kph, waits for it and lofts it nonchalantly over long off!
10.2 overs (1 Run) Punches this off the back foot for a quick run.
10.1 overs (0 Run) Landed outside off, the cutter, Hope looks to work it to the leg side but is early into the shot and gets a thick inside edge onto his pads. The ball rolls behind and the batsmen initially want the single but then change their mind.