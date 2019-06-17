4.6 overs (0 Run) A boundary saved there! A dot to end the over. Short and outside off, this is slapped hard but towards cover-point where the fielder sticks his left hand out and stops it. A huge over for Bangladesh. 18 from it.
4.5 overs (1 Run) Sensible batting! Does nothing sily and just clips it with the angle through square leg for one.
4.5 overs (5 Runs) FIVE WIDES! 17 from the first four balls! All the pressure built in the last over by Holder has been let off. Short, very short actually. It bounces way above the batsman's head and over the keeper's glove for a boundary.
4.4 overs (1 Run) Bowls it on the pads again, this is worked through square leg for one.
4.3 overs (1 Run) lovely batting! Just uses the pace of the batsman and guides it down towards third man. The fielder there runs to his right, dives and saves three for his side.
4.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! 10 from the first two balls of the over! This is a poor ball. Down the leg side, Sarkar works it fine and the ball races to the fence.
4.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is out of here! He has nailed that! Slightly short and on middle, Sarkar picks the length early, he is on the front foot as he pulls it but gets proper connection and sends it over the mid-wicket stand. First of the innings!
3.6 overs (0 Run) Well bowled and well played! Goes fuller again around off, the ball shapes in again. Tamim is ready for it this time as he defends it back towards the bowler. Who collects it and first mimes of throwing it at the bowler's end and then at the batsman's end.
3.5 overs (0 Run) Length again and on off, Tamim goes back and pushes it to covers.
3.4 overs (0 Run) Hits the length hard on off, Tamim defends it onto the ground.
3.3 overs (0 Run) Another lovely delivery! Starts this from outside off and then gets it to come back in a long way. Tamim looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads. A huge shout but that is missing leg.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Comes from around the wicket and bangs it short. Tamim hops and defends it onto the ground.
3.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length on off, Sarkar guides it past point and gully for one.
2.6 overs (0 Run) Goes back to bowling on a length! Tamim pushes it back towards the bowler who deflects it to mid on. Tamim thinks of a run but then says no. A very testing over by Cottrell comes to an end.
2.5 overs (2 Runs) And he does go short! Tamim though was ready for it. He takes on the challenge of pulling it but mistimes it through mid-wicket for two.
2.4 overs (1 Run) Another full one on the pads, Sarkar looks to flick but gets an inside edge onto the pads. The ball rolls on the leg side and a run is taken. Been full in this over till now, probably a short one coming up.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Another beauty! Sheldon is troubling the batters with the away swing. Length again around off, this one goes away late. Sarkar is squared up as he tries to defend and gets beaten.
2.2 overs (1 Run) Another leading edge! This is full and on the pads, shapes away again. Tamim closes the face of the bat a touch early and gets a leading edge down to third man for one. Tamim is lucky there, that could have gone anywhere.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Well bowled! Goes fuller and this one starts from the leg pole. It shapes away. Tamim closes the face of the bat early and gets a soft leading edge to the bowler.
1.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Up and over! Lovely shot by Sarkar. It is slightly fuller on off, Sarkar nonchalantly lofts it over covers and the ball races away to the fence. Spoils the over.
1.5 overs (0 Run) Sarkar now looks to guide it down to third man but can't get it past gully.
1.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length on off, Tamim guides it down to third man for one.
1.3 overs (0 Run) A huge shout but the umpire shakes his head! That was a peach of a delivery. This is Holder's strength. He swings the new ball, he should not be bowling it short but should be getting it up there. Lands this on the fuller side and this one comes back in sharply after pitching on leg. Tamim fails to adjust to the inswing. The ball hits him high on the pad. Hope takes it with a dive to his right. Holder is appealing but the umpire shakes his head. Holder then looks at Hope who indicates it is high. Rightly so as Hawk Eye confirms the same.
1.2 overs (1 Run) In the air... and just away from third man! Another short one outside off, Sarkar guides it uppishly towards third man who runs to his left but can't get to it. A single taken.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Short and outside off, Sarkar throws his bat at it but gets beaten. SS needs no sighters.
Jason Holder to bowl with the second new ball.
0.6 over (0 Run) Better nut to end the over! Length and around off, Tamim keeps it out. 5 from the first over then.
0.5 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Stand and deliver! That is some shot to get off the mark. It is a length ball and there is width on offer outside off. Tamim strokes it on the up and through covers. No stopping that and the ball races away. First of the chase.
0.4 over (0 Run) Another bumper, this is well-directed. Tamim spots it early and ducks under it.
0.3 over (0 Run) Goes fuller this time but the line is way outside off, left alone.
0.2 over (0 Run) Short again on middle, Tamim hops and defends it.
0.2 over (1 Run) Bangladesh are underway, courtesy an extra! Short and it goes way above the batsman's head. Wided.
0.1 over (0 Run) Starts off with a short one and around off, moves away further. Tamim lets it go.