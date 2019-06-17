4.6 overs (1 Run) A leg bye to end the 5th over! This is on the pads, Hope looks to flick but misses. The ball brushes the pads and rolls towards fine leg. Hope runs the first one very hard but has to settle for the single. Another tight over for Bangladesh.
4.5 overs (0 Run) Goes wide of the crease and angles it into the batter. Hope works it to mid-wicket.
4.4 overs (1 Run) Good running! We will see this a lot more after Gayle's dismissal. This is on off, Lewis pushes it to mid off and a run is taken.
4.3 overs (0 Run) This is tight bowling! Continues bowling it on a length and around off, Lewis pushes it to mid off.
4.2 overs (0 Run) On the pads, Lewis works it to mid-wicket.
4.1 overs (0 Run) Good length and on off, Lewis pushes it to covers.
3.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end a terrific over by Saifuddin, a wicket maiden. He lands it on off and gets it to shape away a little. Hope defends it onto the ground.
3.5 overs (0 Run) Uppish but well short! Fuller and on off, Hope drive it hard and uppishly but well short of mid off.
3.4 overs (0 Run) Another good delivery! Length and around of, Hope shoulders arms to this one.
3.3 overs (0 Run) Goes fuller and on off, Hope looks to drive but it goes off the inner half towards mid off.
3.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! EDGED AND TAKEN! Saifuddin gets the big fish. Gayle is out of here without making an impact. A well-deserved wicket for MS and he set the batsman up beautifully. He kept bringing the ball back in till now and suddenly gets this one to angle across. The length and line is also perfect. He bowls it just around off. Gayle once again plays for the inswing which means he plays inside the line. The ball kisses the outside edge and goes low to the left of Rahim who takes a nice diving catch. Bangladesh are elated and this is the ideal start for them after electing to bowl.
3.1 overs (0 Run) Saifuddin goes full again, which is right at the moment as he is getting the ball to tail back in. Gayle hits it with the swing to mid-wicket.
2.6 overs (0 Run) Lewis would feel he misses out there! Shorter and outside off, Lewis looks to cut but ends up mistiming it to covers. It was a scoring opportunity there but Lewis missed out. So just the boundary from Mashrafe's second.
2.5 overs (0 Run) Once again it is angled into the off pole, Lewis lunges and defends it to covers.
2.4 overs (0 Run) Goes really wide outside off but inside the tramline. Lewis lets it be.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Almost chops it on! Mashrafe angles it into the off stump from around the wicket. Lewis looks to push it through the off side but away from his body. He gets an inside edge onto his pads.
2.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! In the gap and it races to the boundary! First of the game! Back of a length around off, Lewis stands tall, plays it late and guides it through cover-point and the ball races away to the fence. Mashrafe was a touch shorter there and it is easy pickings at his pace.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Lovely bowling! This is fuller around off, Mashrafe angles it away from the batter. Lewis plays inside the line and gets beaten.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Another tidy over for Bangladesh comes to an end. Length and outside off, Gayle shoulders arms to it.
1.5 overs (0 Run) Well bowled! Starts this from outside off and then gets it to shape back in. Gayle initially looks to play it but then lets it be.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Goes fuller this time and the ball tails back in a touch. Gayle pushes it back to the bowler. Saifuddin gives the big man a stare. That could turn out to be a bad move as you don't want to get Gayle angry.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Cramps Gayle for room by bowling it on his body. Gayle defends it out.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Once again some swing for Saifuddin. He lands it on a length around middle, Gayle works it with the swing to the left of the bowler.
1.2 overs (1 Run) The idea was good but the execution was not there. Saifuddin goes for the inswinging yorker but the line is down the leg side. Rahim does well to dive to his right and stop it. Wide signaled.
1.1 overs (1 Run) West Indies are underway! Lewis strides forward and pushes it through covers for an easy run.
0.6 over (0 Run) A maiden to begin with by Mashrafe! Another length ball and it is pitched on off, slanting away. Gayle shoulders arms to it.
0.5 over (0 Run) Third leave of the over! Outside off and Gayle need not play at those.
0.4 over (0 Run) Shorter in length and outside off, Gayle looks to cut but there is not a lot of width on offer. He ends up chopping it to the off side.
0.3 over (0 Run) This time Mash makes Gayle play. Back of a length and around off, Gayle pushes it to covers.
0.2 over (0 Run) Another good delivery! Length and around off, this one pitches and then shapes away. Gayle ends up playing inside the line and lets it go to the keeper.
0.1 over (0 Run) Good delivery to begin with! Length around off and it is angled away. Gayle shoulders arms to it.