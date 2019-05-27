 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

Watch: Chelsea Star David Luiz Has A Special Message For Virat Kohli, Team India Ahead Of World Cup

Updated: 27 May 2019 16:37 IST

Virat Kohli got a message of good luck from Brazil and Chelsea star David Luiz.

Watch: Chelsea Star David Luiz Has A Special Message For Virat Kohli, Team India Ahead Of World Cup
Virat Kohli was clicked holding a Chelsea jersey in 2014. © Twitter

World Cup 2019 is round the corner with hosts England getting the tournament underway on May 30 against South Africa. England along with India and Australia are the big favourites to lift the coveted trophy. A few days back, England football captain Harry Kane had posted a picture with India cricket captain Virat Kohli, who in turn wished him for the Champions League final between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool. Another footballer who seems to be keep tracking of cricket's showpiece event is Chelsea's star defender David Luiz. The former Brazilian captain, in a video, had a special message for Virat Kohli and the Indian team.

David Luiz wished good luck to Virat Kohli and the Indian cricket team and said that he would be supporting them in the World Cup 2019.

In 2014, Virat Kohli had shown his love for Chelsea Football Club when posted an image of him holding the club's famous blue jersey.

On cricketing front, Virat Kohli will lead India for the first time in a 50-over World Cup.

India will open their campaign against South Africa on June 5. India, who are one of the favourites, didn't have the best of starts to their World Cup journey, losing their opening warm-up game to New Zealand.

India lost to New Zealand by six wickets, with the batsmen, including Virat Kohli, failing to get going. Ravindra Jadeja was the surprise top-scorer for India, slamming 54 off 50 balls.

It was a walk in the park for New Zealand in the chase as they reached the target in only 37.1 overs with Kane Williamson (67) and Ross Taylor (71) helping themselves to half-centuries.

Virat Kohli and his team will face Bangladesh on May 28 in their second warm-up game.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Virat Kohli Virat Kohli World Cup 2019 Chelsea Chelsea Brazil Brazil David Luiz Cricket
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Chelsea star David Luiz wishes good luck to Virat Kohli, Team India
  • David Luiz said he would be supporting Virat Kohli, India in World Cup
  • India begin their World Cup campaign against South Africa on June 5
Related Articles
"No Need To Panic": Sachin Tendulkar After India
"No Need To Panic": Sachin Tendulkar After India's Loss To New Zealand In World Cup Warm-Up
Trent Boult, Ross Taylor Star As New Zealand Crush India By 6 Wickets In World Cup Warm-Up
Trent Boult, Ross Taylor Star As New Zealand Crush India By 6 Wickets In World Cup Warm-Up
MS Dhoni
MS Dhoni's Inputs Critical For Virat Kohli In World Cup: Sachin Tendulkar
Abhishek Bachchan Trolls Virat Kohli For Posing With Harry Kane
Abhishek Bachchan Trolls Virat Kohli For Posing With Harry Kane
World Cup 2019: Yuzvendra Chahal Not Worried About Flat Tracks In England
World Cup 2019: Yuzvendra Chahal Not Worried About Flat Tracks In England
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 19 May 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.
ss