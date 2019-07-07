Virat Kohli Retains Top ODI Ranking But Rohit Sharma Bridges The Gap

Virat Kohli, who has scored five half-centuries in World Cup 2019 , continues to lead the charts in the ICC Men's ODI Batsmen Rankings while Rohit Sharma, who entered the record books after scoring his fifth century of the ongoing World Cup 2019, has bridged the gap significantly, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said in a press release. With 647 runs from eight innings, Rohit Sharma is the leading run-scorer in the World Cup 2019 while Kohli is ninth in the list after scoring 442 runs at an average of 63.14.

Kohli's performances in the ongoing tournament have seen him gain one point and reach 891 points while Rohit bridged the gap from 51 points to only six as he reached a career high of 885 points.

According to the ICC press release, England and India both have 123 rating points but England pipped India on decimal points to achieve the top spot in the ODI Team Rankings. The other two semi-finalists New Zealand and Australia both are on 112 rating points with the former fractionally ahead.

India's new-ball bowler Jasprit Bumrah has extended his lead at the top of Bowler Rankings from 21 points to 56 points after grabbing 17 wickets in the nine league matches at the World Cup, with Boult remaining in second place after a memorable league phase that included a hat-trick against Australia.

Pakistan's Babar Azam retained his third spot in Batsmen Rankings while Australia opener David Warner re-entered the top-10 at number six after he scored 638 runs in the league stage of World Cup 2019.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson's consistent efforts have seen him rise four places and back into the top-10 at eighth place. England openers Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow have both risen in the rankings with Roy reaching a career-best 13th place.

Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan has retained the top spot among all-rounders, while England's Ben Stokes has gained nine places to reach second position.