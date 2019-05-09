 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

Virat Kohli Does Not Have MS Dhoni's Tactical Expertise, Says Dhoni's Childhood Coach

Updated: 09 May 2019 18:45 IST

MS Dhoni should bat at No.4 for India in the 2019 World Cup, coach Keshav Banerjee said.

Virat Kohli Does Not Have MS Dhoni
MS Dhoni's father and wife also do not know when he will hang up his boots, his coach said © AFP

MS Dhoni can be the perfect mentor for the relatively young Indian team Virat Kohli is leading to the 2019 World Cup, Dhoni's childhood coach has said. Speaking to IANS, Keshav Banerjee, who was the sports teacher at Dhoni's school in Ranchi, said Dhoni's tactical acumen is unparalleled and that he is the perfect guide for Kohli when it comes to reading the game and making strategic moves. "In game reading and tactical approach, there is no one like Dhoni. Kohli also does not have that. So, Kohli can always fall back on Dhoni if he wants to take any advice," said Banerjee. 

"If Dhoni would not have been part of the Indian team, there would be nobody to help Kohli as he needs time as captain," the coach said.

There has also been a lot of talk about Dhoni's batting position in the Indian team as he no longer enjoys the role of finisher and Keshav said that the former skipper should come in at No.4.

"When he bats at No. 4, he takes time as he has time. When he bats at No. 5 or 6, he has to hit from the word go as runs are needed after all. Then he has to take risks. I feel Dhoni should bat at No. 4 in the World Cup. It will be the team management's decision, but that's my personal opinion. If he bats at No. 4, the other batsmen can play freely after him," he explained.

While pundits feel that Pant deserves a chance in the Indian team and should have been in the World Cup squad, Banerjee begs to differ. "It is too early to give him a chance. India have a huge bench strength. He should be given a chance after the World Cup," he said.

Asked if Dhoni will hang up his boots after the World Cup, the coach said: "Do you want him to retire (laughs)? You have seen how fit he is. That's the main thing. When Dhoni will retire, even his wife and father don't know."

(With IANS inputs)

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team MS Dhoni Virat Kohli World Cup 2019 Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2019 news, check out the IPL 2019 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Dhoni is the perfect guide for Kohli in reading the game, Banerjee said
  • Dhoni should bat at Number 4 for India, he said
  • Pant should be given a chance only after the World Cup, he also said
Related Articles
Delhi Capitals Chase History, Face Chennai Super Kings In Bid To Reach Maiden IPL Final
Delhi Capitals Chase History, Face Chennai Super Kings In Bid To Reach Maiden IPL Final
MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli "Unmatchable", India Favourites To Win World Cup, Says Kapil Dev
MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli "Unmatchable", India Favourites To Win World Cup, Says Kapil Dev
Mumbai Indians The Team To Beat This Season, Outplayed Us, Says Chennai Super Kings Coach Stephen Fleming
Mumbai Indians The Team To Beat This Season, Outplayed Us, Says Chennai Super Kings Coach Stephen Fleming
MS Dhoni And Hardik Pandya
MS Dhoni And Hardik Pandya's Bromance At All-Time High. See Pic
"What Should MS Dhoni Do After Winning Toss?" IIT Madras Asked Students
"What Should MS Dhoni Do After Winning Toss?" IIT Madras Asked Students
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 06 May 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.