Team Profile, Windies: Last Hurrah For Many Caribbean Giants

The ICC World Cup 2019 will almost surely see the likes of Chris Gayle and Andre Russell, to name a few, play their last tournaments at this level, and they would be keen to sign off as only they can. Winners of the first two editions of the ICC Cricket World Cup , the West Indies (the team now being called the Windies) were also finalists in the 1983 edition, semi-finalists in 1996 and made the quarter-finals in the 2007, 2011 and 2015 editions.

Jason Holder (captain):

The bowling all-rounder has been very good with the ball, with 51 wickets in the 41 ODIs that he's played in the last three years, with an economy of 5.92, his best figures being 5-27 vs India in July 2017. He's also been decent with the bat, with 863 runs with an average of 25.12.

Holder played seven games in the 2015 World Cup, scoring 155 runs and taking nine wickets, his highest score being 57 vs India and best spell being 4-27 vs the UAE

Andre Russell:

The power-hitter was in scintillating form for the Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2019, earning his selection in the squad. He played his first ODI in three years against Bangladesh in July 2018, scoring 13 runs and taking a wicket.

Russell has played in the 2011 and 2015 World Cups, scoring 156 runs in 10 matches and taking 18 wickets. His best bowling figures are 4-49 vs England at 2011.

Ashley Nurse:

Nurse took three wickets in his debut against Sri Lanka on November 2016. Since then, he has played 45 matches, taking 42 wickets at an economy of 5.16, his best figures being 4-62 vs Pakistan on April 2017.

He played seven matches in the World Cup Qualifier 2018, and took four wickets with an economy of 4.67.

Carlos Brathwaite:

The captain of the Windies T20 team has only played 13 ODIs in the last three years, scoring 161 runs with an average of 16.42. He has also taken 10 wickets around this time, his best figures being 5-27 in the 2018 World Qualifiers against Papua New Guinea.

He did not take any more wickets in the WC Qualifiers. He also scored 53 runs in the 5 matches he played.

Chris Gayle:

The most decorated member of the squad, Gayle has scored 930 runs in the 20 ODIs he has played in the past three years, with an average of 57.77 with a strike rate of 114.21, especially this year, where he scored 424 runs in 5 ODIs, averaged 106 with a strike rate of 134.17.

He has been in the World Cups since 2003, scoring 944 runs in 26 games at an average of 37.76, his highest score being 215 off 147 balls vs Zimbabwe in 2015 at a strike rate of 146.25.

Darren Bravo:

His batting style may draw comparisons with Brian Lara, but Darren Bravo still has a long way to go. He has played eight ODIs in 2018 and 2019, scoring 189

runs with an average of 31.49, his best score in this time being 61 vs England on February 2019.

He was part of the 2011 and 2015 World Cups, scoring 188 runs in nine matches with an average of 26.85, his best score being 73 vs South Africa in 2011.

Evin Lewis:

Lewis hasn't played any ODIs this year but he's been a good prospect since his debut against Pakistan in October 2016. So far, he has 1010 runs in 32 games with an average of 32.58, his highest score being 176 not out off 130 balls vs England on September 2017 at a strike rate of 135.38.

He scored 232 runs in the seven World Cup Qualifiers in 2018 with an average of 33.14.

Fabian Allen:

The slow left-armer made his debut against India in October 2018, only playing four ODIs without taking a wicket. He has been more effective in T20I's, taking eight wickets in nine games with an economy of 7.00.

This will be Fabian Allen's first World Cup.

Kemar Roach:

Roach came out of a three-year hiatus to play an ODI in the 2018 World Cup Qualifiers. He played a total of 13 games in 2018, taking 15 wickets at an economy of 5.14, his best figures being 4-27 vs Ireland in the Qualifiers.

He has played nine matches in the 2011 and 2015 World Cup, taking 14 wickets, with best figures of 6-27 vs Netherlands in 2011.

Nicholas Pooran:

The wicketkeeper played his first and only ODI against England this year, scoring a duck. His T20I form has been decent, with 218 runs from 11 games, averaging 24.22 since with a strike rate of 140.64 in 2016. He was the leading run scorer in this years' Bangladesh Premier League.

This will be Nicholas Pooran's first World Cup.

Oshane Thomas:

The young pacer made his ODI debut in October 2018 against India, and so far has played nine ODIs with 15 wickets. His economy rate is 7.22 and his best figures are 5-21 vs England this year in March.

This will be Oshane Thomas's first World Cup.

Shai Hope:

The wicketkeeper has been in good touch since his debut against Sri Lanka in November 2016, scoring 1777 runs in 49 ODI's, with a healthy average of 45.56, his best score being 146 not out vs Bangladesh in December 2018.

He scored 233 runs in the seven World Cup Qualifiers in 2018, averaging 46.6, his best score being 76 vs Zimbabwe.

Shannon Gabriel:

Gabriel hasn't played an ODI since December 2017. He has continued to play Test Cricket in 2018 and 2019, where he played 11 matches with 46 wickets, his best spell was when he took eight wickets in an innings against Sri Lanka in June 2018.

This is Shannon Gabriel's first World Cup.

Sheldon Cottrell:

Cottrell has had his best run of form in ODI cricket in 2019, where he's taken seven wickets in four games, his best spell being 5-46 vs England this year in February.

He played only one game in the World Cup Qualifier in 2018, against the UAE

This will be Sheldon Cottrell's first World Cup.

Shimron Hetmyer:

An exciting prospect, Hetmyer made his debut against New Zealand in December 2017 and has been impressive so far, scoring 899 runs in 25 matches with an average of 40.86, with a strike rate of 110.3, his best score being 127 off 93 balls in the World Cup Qualifier 2018.

In the same competition, he scored 241 runs in seven games, averaging 34.42 with a strike rate of 102.11.