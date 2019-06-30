 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

World Cup 2019, Sri Lanka vs West Indies: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming

Updated: 30 June 2019 14:09 IST

West Indies are currently ninth in the World Cup 2019 points table.

West Indies will play for pride against Sri Lanka in the World Cup 2019 match © AFP

Mathematically still alive in the race for the semifinals, Sri Lanka will aim to give their best shot against West Indies, who have just pride to play for in their World Cup encounter on Monday. Sri Lanka's 20-run win over England had breathed life into their inconsistent campaign but a painful defeat against South Africa, in the very next game, hurt their semifinals chances. The 1996 champions, who are placed seventh on the points table with six points from seven matches, need to win their final two games, and hope for favourable outcomes in the England and Pakistan's next fixtures. In their nine-wicket loss to South Africa, their inconsistent batting came to the fore yet again and skipper Dimuth Karunaratne would look to improve on that aspect against a challenging West Indian bowling attack.

When is the Sri Lanka vs West Indies World Cup 2019 match?

The Sri Lanka vs West Indies World Cup 2019 match will be played on July 1, 2019 (Monday).

Where will the Sri Lanka vs West Indies World Cup 2019 match be played?

The Sri Lanka vs West Indies World Cup 2019 match will be played at Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street .

What time does the Sri Lanka vs West Indies World Cup 2019 match begin?

The Sri Lanka vs West Indies World Cup 2019 match will begin at 03:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Sri Lanka vs West Indies World Cup 2019 match?

The Sri Lanka vs West Indies World Cup 2019 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the Sri Lanka vs West Indies World Cup 2019 match?

The live streaming of the Sri Lanka vs West Indies World Cup 2019 match will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

Highlights
  • West Indies are currently ninth in the World Cup 2019 points table
  • Sri Lanka will aim to give their best shot against West Indies
  • Sri Lanka's win over England had breathed life into their campaign
