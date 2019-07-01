 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19
Match 39, Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street, Jul 01, 2019
Sri Lanka SL
VS
WI West Indies
Match yet to begin

Sri Lanka vs West Indies Live Score, World Cup 2019: Sri Lanka, West Indies Set To Play For Pride

Updated:01 July 2019 14:23 IST

Sri Lanka vs West Indies Live Score, 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup: Sri Lanka and West Indies are out of contentions for semi-finals qualification.

Sri Lanka vs West Indies Live Score, World Cup 2019: Sri Lanka, West Indies Set To Play For Pride
Sri Lanka vs West Indies Live Score: Sri Lanka have been inconsistent in World Cup 2019 © AFP

Mathematically still alive in the race for the semifinals, Sri Lanka will aim to give their best shot against West Indies, who have just pride to play for in their World Cup encounter on Monday. Sri Lanka's 20-run win over England had breathed life into their inconsistent campaign but a painful defeat against South Africa, in the very next game, hurt their semifinals chances. The 1996 champions, who are placed seventh on the points table with six points from seven matches, need to win their final two games, and hope for favourable outcomes in the England and Pakistan's next fixtures. In their nine-wicket loss to South Africa, their inconsistent batting came to the fore yet again and skipper Dimuth Karunaratne would look to improve on that aspect against a challenging West Indian bowling attack. (LIVE SCORECARD)

World Cup 2019 Match Today, Live Score Updates Between Sri Lanka vs West Indies, Straight from Riverside Ground,Chester-le-Street

  • 14:23 (IST)Jul 01, 2019

    Eyes on Sheldon Cottrell!

    West Indies pacer Sheldon Cottrell's special celebration will be the cynosure of all eyes!
  • 14:18 (IST)Jul 01, 2019

    Head-to-head!

    Check head-to-head record of Sri Lanka and West Indies in World Cup 2019.
  • 14:15 (IST)Jul 01, 2019

    Battle of pride!

    It will be a battle of pride when Sri Lanka and West Indies will lock horns with each other.
  • 14:11 (IST)Jul 01, 2019

    Welcome!

    Good afternoon! Hello and welcome to the live commentary of Sri Lanka vs West Indies league stage match in World Cup 2019. 
    Comments
    Topics mentioned in this article Sri Lanka Sri Lanka Cricket Team West Indies West Indies Cricket Team World Cup 2019 Live Score Live Cricket Score Live Blogs Sri Lanka vs West Indies, Match 39 Cricket
    Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
    Related Articles
    World Cup 2019, Sri Lanka vs West Indies: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
    World Cup 2019, Sri Lanka vs West Indies: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
    Sri Lanka vs West Indies Preview: Desperate Sri Lanka Clash With West Indies In Must-Win Game
    Sri Lanka vs West Indies Preview: Desperate Sri Lanka Clash With West Indies In Must-Win Game
    Advertisement

    Advertisement

    Rankings

    • TEST
    • ODI
    • T20
    Rank Team Rating
    1 IndiaIndia 113
    2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
    3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
    4 EnglandEngland 105
    5 AustraliaAustralia 98
    Last updated on: 04 June 2019

    Poll of the day

    Now Trending

    Advertisement

    © Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.