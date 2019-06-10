7.3 overs (0 Run) Short ball. It is outside off, du Plessis shoulders arms to it.
Live Score
7.2 overs (0 Run) Outside off on a length, du Plessis leaves it alone.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length ball on off, de Kock runs it down to third man and gets a run.
6.6 overs (0 Run) End of a superb Cottrell over. It is a wicket maiden. Good length ball on off, Faf blocks it to see off the over.
6.5 overs (0 Run) On the pads, du Plessis flicks it to mid-wicket.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Almost a disaster there for South Africa. Back of a length ball on off, du Plessis taps it towards cover. Quinton de Kock was looking for a quick single and he comes out for it, du Plessis though is not keen and sends him back. Luckily for de Kock and South Africa the fielder misses his shy at the bowler's end. Had it been a direct hit, de Kock would have been back for an early shower.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Nice solid defense there. Good length ball on off, du Plessis defends it off the front foot.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Bouncer to welcome the Protea skipper. Du Plessis ducks under it.
6.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! Second wicket for Cottrell. The pace bowlers of West Indies have been on a roll this World Cup and Cottrell is the vital cog of it. Once again Cottrell comes steaming in and hits the deck hard, it is on the body. Markram looks to flick it but it goes off his glove. It goes to the left of the keeper. Hope behind dives on that side and takes a very good catch. The form that Hope is in, he won't drop much. The Cottrell salute is out for the second time already in this game.
5.6 overs (2 Runs) Full again this time, de Kock hits it wide and past of mid off and gets a couple.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Another good shot but once again no run. Full on off, de Kock drives it straight to the man at mid off.
5.4 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Aiden flicks it to the on side and gets a single.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Short now. It is a bouncer. Markram ducks under it.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Full on off and middle, Markram defends it with confidence.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length ball on off, Markram taps it to point.