World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

Shahid Afridi Wants No Excuse From 'Balanced' Pakistan World Cup Squad

Updated: 23 May 2019 20:24 IST

Shahid Afridi said that the best part about this team was that the batting, which has always been an area of concern, has looked good this time round.

Pakistan will start their World Cup campaign against the Windies on May 31. © AFP

Bowling has always been Pakistan's strength and the return of Wahab Riaz and Mohammad Amir has given the unit the much-needed balance feels former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi. "We did quite a few experiments with the side. We rested the seniors in the series against Australia, giving chance to youngsters," Afridi said in a video posted by the Pakistan Cricket Board on its twitter account. "Our bowling struggled before the World Cup I think because they lacked experience there. Now Wahab Riaz, (leg-spinner) Shadab Khan and Mohammad Amir are back and it's a well-balanced team. We should not have any excuse now."

Afridi said that the best part about this Pakistan team was that the batting -- which has always been an area of concern -- has looked good this time round.

"I think this team has the right combination. The best thing is (that) batting used to be a constant worry for us but our batsmen are now in good form," he explained.

But Afridi warned that in a tournament like the World Cup, it will be very important to start well and gain momentum early into the event.

"It's very important to win the first couple of matches to build a momentum ... Our youngsters are capable of beating any team in the world.

"I see Pakistan as one of the teams in the semi-finals and, God willing, I'm confident they'll play the final too. Pressure is inevitable in international cricket. It tests a player and his mental strength. But World Cup is also a great opportunity to become a hero with the whole world looking at you."

Topics mentioned in this article Pakistan Pakistan Cricket Team Sahibzada Mohammad Shahid Khan Afridi Shahid Afridi Sarfaraz Ahmed Sarfaraz Ahmed Cricket World Cup 2019
Highlights
  • Wahab Riaz and Mohammad Amir have given Pakistan a much-needed balance
  • Afridi said it's important to start well in the World Cup
  • Pakistan's batting has looked good this time round
