World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

Sachin Tendulkar Shares Picture With Sundar Pichai, Fans Respond With Hilarious Comments

Updated: 03 July 2019 17:05 IST

Sachin Tendulkar is currently in London as an expert analyst for the official broadcasters of World Cup 2019.

Sachin Tendulkar was clicked with Google's CEO Sundar Pichai at Edgbaston. © Twitter

Sachin Tendulkar posted a picture on his social media accounts from Edgbaston with Google CEO Sundar Pichai on Wednesday that left the fans in awe. The 46-year-old Tendulkar was clicked with Pichai during India's World Cup 2019 league fixture against England on Sunday. The former India batsman is currently in London as an expert analyst for the official broadcasters of the tournament. Tendulkar is joined by his former India teammates VVS Laxman, Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh and Sourav Ganguly, who are also a part of the expert panel for the World Cup.

Tendulkar took to Twitter to share two pictures with Sundar Pichai.

"Kya yeh Sundar pic-hai?" Sachin wrote.

After Sachin's tweet, cricket fans came up with hilarious comments to answer the most decorated cricketer's question.

In the match at Edgbaston on Sunday, India failed to chase down the target of 338 to register their first loss of the World Cup 2019. However, in their next league match against Bangladesh at the same venue on Tuesday, India posted a 28-run win that sealed their place in the knockout phase of the marquee tournament.

India will next take on Sri Lanka on Saturday in their last league match.

