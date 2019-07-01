 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

Rihanna Sprinkles Stardust At World Cup

Updated: 01 July 2019 23:02 IST

Pop singer Rihanna was seen cheering for the West Indies in Chester-le-Street on Monday.

Rihanna Sprinkles Stardust At World Cup
Rihanna cheered for the West Indies from the stands in Chester-le-Street. © AFP

Pop idol Rihanna lent glitz and glamour to the World Cup on Monday as she turned up in Chester-le-Street to watch the struggling West Indies take on Sri Lanka. "Look who came to #Rally with the #MenInMaroon today! Hey @rihanna!", the West Indies tweeted on their official account, along with photos of her watching the game in northern England. Dressed in white and wearing sunglasses, the Barbados-born singer gave vocal support to the two-time champions, who have flopped badly at the World Cup, winning just one match so far.

But she failed to lift the side, who will be heading home after the group stage in England and Wales, as they slipped towards a sixth defeat in eight matches.

Rihanna, 31, was last month named the world's richest female musician by Forbes magazine.

In May, she launched a groundbreaking partnership with LVMH to launch a luxury fashion brand based in Paris that will make ready-to-wear clothes, shoes and accessories.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article West Indies Women West Indies Women West Indies West Indies Cricket Team World Cup 2019 Cricket Sri Lanka vs West Indies, Match 39
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Rihanna came to cheer for the West Indies in Chester-le-Street
  • West Indies are out of contention for a place in the semis
  • West Indies have lost five matches in seven games so far
Related Articles
Sri Lanka vs West Indies Live Score, Over 46 to 50 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Sri Lanka vs West Indies Live Score, Over 46 to 50 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Sri Lanka vs West Indies Live Score, Over 41 to 45 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Sri Lanka vs West Indies Live Score, Over 41 to 45 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Sri Lanka vs West Indies Live Score, Over 36 to 40 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Sri Lanka vs West Indies Live Score, Over 36 to 40 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
West Indies vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Over 31 to 35 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
West Indies vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Over 31 to 35 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
West Indies vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Over 26 to 30 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
West Indies vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Over 26 to 30 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 04 June 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.