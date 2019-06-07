 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

Cricket World Cup 2019, Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Pakistan Probable Playing XI, Sri Lanka Probable Playing XI

Updated: 07 June 2019 12:12 IST

Pakistan and Sri Lanka face off in an Asian clash, which will be the third World Cup 2019 league match for both sides.

Cricket World Cup 2019, Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Pakistan Probable Playing XI, Sri Lanka Probable Playing XI
Imam-ul-Haq scored 44 runs in Pakistan's win against England. © AFP

Pakistan and Sri Lanka have had similar journeys in World Cup 2019 so far as they bounced back after losing their respective opening matches. Pakistan lost to the West Indies by seven wickets while Sri Lanka opened their campaign with a 10-wicket crushing loss to New Zealand. Pakistan and Sri Lanka revived their campaigns with victories over England and Afghanistan respectively in their subsequent matches. Pakistan are motivated after shocking the home team by 14 runs and will look to build momentum when they face Sri Lanka in their next league stage match at County Ground, Bristol, on Friday.

Dimuth Karunaratne-led Sri Lanka, who defeated Afghanistan in a rain-curtailed match on Tuesday, might replace struggling Lahiru Thirimanne with Avishka Fernando in their third match.

Pakistan, on the other hand, are expected to play a same XI that impressed against a daunting England side in their last match.

Sri Lanka's top-order batsman Thirimanne has failed to impress much with the willow so far in the World Cup. The left-hander was dismissed by New Zealand for four runs and Afghanistan for 25 runs in his last two matches. 

PROBABLE XI:

Pakistan: Imam-ul Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed (capt/wk), Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Wahab Riaz, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir.

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (capt), Kusal Perera (wk), Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Jeevan Mendis, Thisara Perera, Isuru Udana, Nuwan Pradeep, Lasith Malinga.

SQUADS:

Pakistan: Imam-ul Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed (capt/wk), Asif Ali, Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz, Hasan Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Haris Sohail, Mohammad Hasnain, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi.

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (capt), Kusal Perera (wk), Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera, Isuru Udana, Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Malinga, Nuwan Pradeep, Jeevan Mendis, Avishka Fernando, Jeffrey Vandersay, Milinda Siriwardana.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Pakistan Pakistan Cricket Team Sri Lanka Sri Lanka Cricket Team Imam-ul-Haq Hettige Don Rumesh Lahiru Thirimanne Lahiru Thirimanne World Cup 2019 Cricket Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Match 11
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Pakistan and Sri Lanka have had similar journeys in World Cup 2019 so far
  • They lost their respective opening matches in World Cup
  • They face off in next league stage match at County Ground, Bristol
Related Articles
World Cup 2019: Pakistan Take On Sri Lanka, Look To Build Momentum After Shocking England
World Cup 2019: Pakistan Take On Sri Lanka, Look To Build Momentum After Shocking England
World Cup 2019, Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
World Cup 2019, Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: ODI Head To Head Match Stats
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: ODI Head To Head Match Stats
Cricket World Cup 2019: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: World Cup Head To Head Match Stats
Cricket World Cup 2019: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: World Cup Head To Head Match Stats
Cricket World Cup 2019: Mohammad Hafeez, Pakistan Player To Watch
Cricket World Cup 2019: Mohammad Hafeez, Pakistan Player To Watch
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 04 June 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.