Pakistan and Sri Lanka have had similar journeys in World Cup 2019 so far as they bounced back after losing their respective opening matches. Pakistan lost to the West Indies by seven wickets while Sri Lanka opened their campaign with a 10-wicket crushing loss to New Zealand. Pakistan and Sri Lanka revived their campaigns with victories over England and Afghanistan respectively in their subsequent matches. Pakistan are motivated after shocking the home team by 14 runs and will look to build momentum when they face Sri Lanka in their next league stage match at County Ground, Bristol, on Friday.

Dimuth Karunaratne-led Sri Lanka, who defeated Afghanistan in a rain-curtailed match on Tuesday, might replace struggling Lahiru Thirimanne with Avishka Fernando in their third match.

Pakistan, on the other hand, are expected to play a same XI that impressed against a daunting England side in their last match.

Sri Lanka's top-order batsman Thirimanne has failed to impress much with the willow so far in the World Cup. The left-hander was dismissed by New Zealand for four runs and Afghanistan for 25 runs in his last two matches.

PROBABLE XI:

Pakistan: Imam-ul Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed (capt/wk), Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Wahab Riaz, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir.

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (capt), Kusal Perera (wk), Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Jeevan Mendis, Thisara Perera, Isuru Udana, Nuwan Pradeep, Lasith Malinga.

SQUADS:

Pakistan: Imam-ul Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed (capt/wk), Asif Ali, Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz, Hasan Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Haris Sohail, Mohammad Hasnain, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi.

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (capt), Kusal Perera (wk), Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera, Isuru Udana, Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Malinga, Nuwan Pradeep, Jeevan Mendis, Avishka Fernando, Jeffrey Vandersay, Milinda Siriwardana.