World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

Cricket World Cup 2019, Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka: Match Date, Time, Venue, Stadium

Updated: 06 June 2019 15:37 IST

Pakistan will take on Sri Lanka on Friday with both sides looking for their second World Cup 2019 win.

Sri Lanka have never beaten Pakistan in an ODI World Cup match. © AFP

Pakistan will be taking on Sri Lanka in their third World Cup 2019 league clash. With one loss and a win under their belt, Pakistan will be hoping to claim maximum points against Sri Lanka, who too recovered from a big loss to post their first win in the tournament. While Sri Lanka have never beaten Pakistan in a One-day International (ODI) World Cup match, they would be hoping to change history when the two sides take on each other at Bristol.

Match details:

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka

When: June 7, 2019

What time: 3.00 PM IST

Where: Bristol, England

Stadium: Bristol County Ground

Like India have the wood on Pakistan when it comes to World Cup matches, Pakistan have the same advantage over Sri Lanka, with a 7-0 win record.

Pakistan and Sri Lanka played their first World Cup match in 1975 and the last encounter was in 2011.

