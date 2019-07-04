 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

World Cup 2019, Pakistan vs Bangladesh: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming

Updated: 04 July 2019 15:49 IST

The road to the knockout stage for Sarfaraz Ahmed and his men is just an improbable mathematical calculation.

World Cup 2019, Pakistan vs Bangladesh: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
Pakistan face the challenge of beating Bangladesh by 311 runs after posting 350. © AFP

Pakistan have little more than pride to play for when they take on Bangladesh in their last World Cup 2019 league match on Friday. Once England beat New Zealand on Wednesday to qualify for the semi-finals, Pakistan's faint hopes of making the knockout grade effectively came crashing down as now they need to beat Bangladesh by some outlandish margin to be in. Pakistan's resurgence in the World Cup looked eerily close to the 1992 Cup-winning edition before India's loss to England dented their hopes of a semi-final spot and when New Zealand went down to the hosts last night, it was almost over for them. The road to the knockout stage for Sarfaraz Ahmed and his men is just an improbable mathematical calculation. New Zealand finished their engagements at 11 points from nine matches after their 119-run loss to England but despite the massive defeat, the Kiwis are way ahead in terms of their net run-rate, which is +0.175, compared to Pakistan's -0.792.

When is the Pakistan vs Bangladesh World Cup 2019 match?

The Pakistan vs Bangladesh World Cup 2019 match will be played on July 5, 2019 (Friday).

Where will the Pakistan vs Bangladesh World Cup 2019 match be played?

The Pakistan vs Bangladesh World Cup 2019 match will be played at Lord's, London.

What time does the Pakistan vs Bangladesh World Cup 2019 match begin?

The Pakistan vs Bangladesh World Cup 2019 match will begin at 03:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Pakistan vs Bangladesh World Cup 2019 match?

The Pakistan vs Bangladesh World Cup 2019 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the Pakistan vs Bangladesh World Cup 2019 match?

The live streaming of the Pakistan vs Bangladesh World Cup 2019 match will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Pakistan Pakistan Cricket Team Bangladesh Bangladesh Cricket Team Mashrafe Bin Mortaza Mashrafe Mortaza Sarfaraz Ahmed Sarfaraz Ahmed World Cup 2019 Cricket Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Match 43 Lord's, London Lord's, London
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Pakistan take on Bangladesh in their last World Cup 2019 league match
  • England beat New Zealand on Wednesday to qualify for the semis
  • Pakistan need to beat Bangladesh by some outlandish margin to be in
Related Articles
Pakistan Face Bangladesh And Impossible Odds As Semi-Final Becomes A Distant Dream
Pakistan Face Bangladesh And Impossible Odds As Semi-Final Becomes A Distant Dream
World Cup 2019: Pakistan Will Be Dangerous If They Reach Semis, Feels Waqar Younis
World Cup 2019: Pakistan Will Be Dangerous If They Reach Semis, Feels Waqar Younis
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 04 June 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.