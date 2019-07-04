Pakistan have little more than pride to play for when they take on Bangladesh in their last World Cup 2019 league match on Friday. Once England beat New Zealand on Wednesday to qualify for the semi-finals, Pakistan's faint hopes of making the knockout grade effectively came crashing down as now they need to beat Bangladesh by some outlandish margin to be in. Pakistan's resurgence in the World Cup looked eerily close to the 1992 Cup-winning edition before India's loss to England dented their hopes of a semi-final spot and when New Zealand went down to the hosts last night, it was almost over for them. The road to the knockout stage for Sarfaraz Ahmed and his men is just an improbable mathematical calculation. New Zealand finished their engagements at 11 points from nine matches after their 119-run loss to England but despite the massive defeat, the Kiwis are way ahead in terms of their net run-rate, which is +0.175, compared to Pakistan's -0.792.