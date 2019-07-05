 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19
Match 43, Lord's, London, Jul 05, 2019
Pakistan PAK
VS
BAN Bangladesh
Match yet to begin

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Score, World Cup 2019: Pakistan Face Impossible Task Against Bangladesh

Updated:05 July 2019 13:20 IST

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Score, 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup: Pakistan face Bangladesh with an improbable task of making it to the semifinals.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Score, World Cup 2019: Pakistan Face Impossible Task Against Bangladesh
Pak vs Ban Live Score: Pakistan will be out even before the game begins if Bangladesh bat first. © AFP

Pakistan have little more than pride to play for when they take on Bangladesh in their last World Cup 2019 league match on Friday. Once England beat New Zealand on Wednesday to qualify for the semi-finals, Pakistan's faint hopes of making the knockout grade effectively came crashing down as now they need to beat Bangladesh by some outlandish margin to be in. Pakistan's resurgence in the World Cup looked eerily close to the 1992 Cup-winning edition before India's loss to England dented their hopes of a semi-final spot and when New Zealand went down to the hosts last night, it was almost over for them. The road to the knockout stage for Sarfaraz Ahmed and his men is just an improbable mathematical calculation.New Zealand finished their engagements at 11 points from nine matches after their 119-run loss to England but despite the massive defeat, the Kiwis are way ahead in terms of their net run-rate, which is +0.175, compared to Pakistan's -0.792. (LIVE SCORECARD)

World Cup 2019 Match Today, Live Score Updates Between Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Straight from Lord's, London.

  • 13:20 (IST)Jul 05, 2019

    Welcome!

    Good afternoon! Hello and welcome to the live commentary of Pakistan vs Bangladesh World Cup 2019 league stage match. 
    Comments
    Topics mentioned in this article Live Blogs Live Score Live Cricket Score Pakistan Pakistan Cricket Team Bangladesh Bangladesh Cricket Team Lord's, London Lord's, London World Cup 2019 Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Match 43 Cricket
    Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
    Related Articles
    "Miracles Can Happen": Sarfaraz Ahmed On Pakistan
    "Miracles Can Happen": Sarfaraz Ahmed On Pakistan's Far-Fetched Shot At Semi-Finals
    Pakistan Face Improbable Task To Make World Cup Semi-Finals, Fans Offer Hilarious Suggestions
    Pakistan Face Improbable Task To Make World Cup Semi-Finals, Fans Offer Hilarious Suggestions
    World Cup 2019, Pakistan vs Bangladesh: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
    World Cup 2019, Pakistan vs Bangladesh: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
    Pakistan Face Bangladesh And Impossible Odds As Semi-Final Becomes A Distant Dream
    Pakistan Face Bangladesh And Impossible Odds As Semi-Final Becomes A Distant Dream
    World Cup 2019: Pakistan Will Be Dangerous If They Reach Semis, Feels Waqar Younis
    World Cup 2019: Pakistan Will Be Dangerous If They Reach Semis, Feels Waqar Younis
    Advertisement

    Advertisement

    Rankings

    • TEST
    • ODI
    • T20
    Rank Team Rating
    1 IndiaIndia 113
    2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
    3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
    4 EnglandEngland 105
    5 AustraliaAustralia 98
    Last updated on: 04 June 2019

    Poll of the day

    Now Trending

    Advertisement

    © Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.